The WWE held Monday Night Raw in Kansas City last night, and recent Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winners Patrick Mahomes, Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith were all in attendance. Mahomes even got involved in the action, handing his three Super Bowl rings to Logan Paul, so he could use them as a weapon.

It isn't unusual to see Mahomes at sporting events. The quarterback, who played baseball at Texas A&M, hit a monster home run during a charity game at Kauffman Stadium last summer. The quarterback is also a regular fixture at both NBA and NCAA basketball games.

Patrick Mahomes Was Helping the Bad Guys Last Night

As per usual in wrestling, the bad guys did not win

Prior to the match, Mahomes could be seen walking with Logan Paul and the members of the Judgement Day faction. Paul, the controversial YouTuber turned wrestler, later helped Judgement Day heels Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh beat up popular star Jey Uso. Paul then came over to Mahomes, who handed him the Super Bowl rings so they could be used as weapons.

The plan went awry; however, when Uso moved out of the way, Paul punched McDonagh instead. Despite the punch, the heels still had the numbers advantage. That is until wrestler Braun Stroman came out to help Uso.

Stroman cleaned house in the ring, choke-slamming Balor. The 6'8" Stroman, who attended the 2007 NFL Scouting Combine, then turned his attention to Mahomes. Smith and Humphrey were quick to stand up to defend their quarterback before Uso intervened.

The Chiefs players weren't just in attendance to watch the matches. Smith and Humphrey were also being honored for helping a young boy named Joey Borgonzi during the Chiefs Parade Day shooting that followed the franchise's third Super Bowl in five years.

The two linemen entered the stadium joined by the young man and other first responders who were working that day.

