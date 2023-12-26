Highlights Patrick Mahomes still believes the Kansas City Chiefs can have a special season despite recent losses.

Kansas City's offensive struggles continued against the Raiders on Christmas Day.

Mahomes has not played up to his standards, with career-high interceptions and career-low yards per pass attempt.

With a 20-14 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs have now lost four of six, easily their worst stretch since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018.

Mahomes was especially sloppy in the loss, committing two turnovers in a seven-second span in the first half that the Raiders instantly turned into touchdowns.

The first was a fumble, which Bilal Nichols scooped up and took eight yards to the house. And the second was a pick-six on the very first play of the ensuing possession, which Jack Jones returned 33 yards for a score.

Despite the loss, Mahomes insists the Chiefs are fine and that he and his teammates need to have short memories.

"I still believe that we can go do what we want to do," Mahomes said afterward. "It's just how we can correct it as quickly as possible. We're two games left that are guaranteed, and then you talk about the playoffs, and so all you can do is move on to that next day, get better then, and try to be better the next time we step on the field."

With the Denver Broncos losing to the New England Patriots on Sunday night, the Chiefs still hold a two-game lead in the AFC West with two weeks remaining in the season. So they're still in good shape. But their offensive struggles are concerning.

The offensive struggles for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are real

Mahomes' passer rating and interceptions are the worst numbers of his career

Mahomes and the Chiefs have grown accustomed to essentially having their way on offense in recent years.

But that hasn't happened this season as the team has struggled with both injuries and poor play from their skill position players. While still better than most, Kansas City currently ranks ninth in total offense, their worst effort since No. 15 took over as QB1.

Kansas City Chiefs Total Offense Season NFL Rank 2023 9th 2022 1st 2021 3rd 2020 1st 2019 6th 2018 1st

Travis Kelce has been the same reliable target he's always been for Mahomes and is closing in on yet another 1,000-yard season. And rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice has played exceedingly well for Kansas City with 74 catches for 811 yards and a team-high seven receiving touchdowns.

But young receivers Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney haven't worked out well, which isn't what you want when you're brought in to catch passes from Mahomes in an Andy Reid-designed offense. And overall, drops have been a serious problem with just about everyone on the roster.

Mahomes himself has also failed to play up to his standards. His 14 interceptions are a career-high, and his 6.9 yards per pass attempt are a career-low.

In his first five years as a starter, Mahomes averaged 38.4 touchdown passes a year. With two games remaining in the 2023 campaign, he has just 26.

If Kansas City were to right the ship come playoff time and make a deep run, it wouldn't surprise many, considering the team's pedigree.

But there are few signs that something like that could happen. All teams, no matter how good they are, have down seasons. And this just might be that kind of year for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.