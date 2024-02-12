Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs' first drive of the second half included a fumble by Isiah Pacheco and an interception from Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes' interception breaks a streak of 218 postseason passes without a pick.

The Chiefs' defense held the 49ers on the ensuing possession, forcing a punt.

The Kansas City Chiefs got the ball to start the second half of Super Bowl 58, but their drive started poorly as Isiah Pacheco muffed a pitch on the team's first play of the drive, though he was able to fall on the football. Pacheco had already fumbled in the first half.

On third and long, Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass, and after expertly climbing the pocket, he had his eyes on star tight end Travis Kelce, who was well covered by Fred Warner.

Instead, Mahomes tried for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but the ball was picked off by San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown.

Mahomes had a career-high 14 interceptions this year, but turnovers are quite rare for him. Jim Nantz noted on the CBS broadcast that this was the first pick thrown by the two-time NFL MVP in his last 218 postseason passes. The Chiefs were able to hold the 49ers on the ensuing possession, however, forcing San Francisco to punt.

