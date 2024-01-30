Highlights Patrick Mahomes' historic success and achievements make him the most accomplished player in the league today.

Despite efforts to find a rival, Mahomes has yet to meet a worthy adversary, solidifying his dominance.

As the NFL evolves, there are talented quarterbacks looking to take Mahomes' spot, but beating him remains a challenge.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs continued their playoff dominance on Sunday, taking care of the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens in a 17-10 rout. The victory sends the Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl in the last five years and their second in a row.

Kansas City’s latest run mostly confirms what we’ve already come to know about the AFC juggernaut. With every win, the team becomes more transcendent and iconic, more revered and immortalized.

As Mahomes looks to capture his third Lombardi Trophy in two weeks after setting a couple more NFL postseason records in the AFC Championship, one thing is certain: he is in a league of his own.

A historic start

Mahomes' early-career success is an outlier in league history

Despite the fact that he's in just his sixth season as a starter, Mahomes is rapidly approaching "nothing to prove" levels at just 28 years old. He’s the only active starting quarterback with multiple rings, and outside of Aaron Rodgers and possibly Lamar Jackson, the only player with multiple MVPs.

Quarterbacks with multiple SB wins and MVPs Player NFL Career Joe Montana 1979-1994 Steve Young* 1985-1999 Peyton Manning 1998-2015 Tom Brady 2000-2023 Patrick Mahomes 2017-pres

*Only won one Super Bowl as a starter

This combination of team and individual success in both the regular and postseason success has made Mahomes arguably the most accomplished player in the league today. Mahomes' greatness has become so consistent that fans have almost become desensitized.

He’s 74-22 in the regular season and 14-3 in the playoffs. He’s thrown for 28,424 yards, 219 touchdowns, and 63 interceptions. He’s second all-time in career passer rating, narrowly trailing Rodgers by one-tenth of a point.

He’s first all-time in yards and touchdowns per game and is ascending several other all-time lists. Mahomes is a transcendent force who isn’t just great for the modern era, but for any epoch in the NFL.

No true rival

Mahomes' dominance leaves him without a real foe

One of the pitfalls of Mahomes’ greatness for the NFL is that he has yet to meet a worthy adversary. The media has desperately tried to promote Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen as Mahomes’ arch nemesis, but with each passing year and each new playoff triumph for Mahomes over Allen, it feels like more of a stretch.

This isn’t an extension of the Brady vs. Manning rivalry, which was competitive and back-and-forth. It’s a one-sided battle that features the same side coming out on top time and time again.

Mahomes is 3-0 against Allen in the postseason, in addition to being far more accomplished outside their meetings, making for a rather uncompelling rivalry. Sure, the two teams may not like each other, and their battles have produced two great playoff matchups in the last three years, but those are about the only elements of a rivalry these meetings share.

Beyond Allen, Jackson and Joe Burrow have been put forward as challengers. Jackson is likely to win his second MVP this year and possesses a unique skill set never seen before in a star quarterback. Still, Jackson has yet to truly threaten Mahomes’ status. The Chiefs win in the AFC Championship only furthers this narrative, as Mahomes is now 4-1 against Jackson overall.

Burrow is 3-1 in his career against Mahomes and is the only active quarterback with a postseason win over him. This makes for a somewhat intriguing dynamic, but Burrow hasn’t done close to enough to be viewed at Mahomes’ level.

A lot of that has to do with Burrow's inability to stay healthy, as he's missed large chunks of the 2020 and 2023 seasons, leaving only two campaigns for him to mount a charge on Mahomes. There may be noise and even mutual disdain, but Burrow and Cincinnati don’t hold a candle to Mahomes and the Chiefs just yet.

Flipping the script

There is a trove of talented quarterbacks looking to take Mahomes' spot

The NFL is a constantly evolving entity. Everything is subject to change. In the span of two years, the Detroit Lions went from the laughingstock of the league to the Super Bowl's doorstep. In that same time frame, Brock Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant to an NFC champion.

Mahomes isn’t immortal; at least, we don’t think he is. There have been opportunities for opposing teams and quarterbacks to change the narrative—Mahomes and the Chiefs did not score a point in the second half against Baltimore—yet they have failed to. Mahomes’ postseason pedigree is akin to a young Tom Brady’s. Young Brady, even with all of his success, wasn’t immune to coming up short, as he did in 2002, 2005, and 2006.

Through six seasons, Mahomes has tortured the AFC, leaving little room for a competitive rivalry. Beating him will always be easier said than done, but it is the first step to establishing any semblance of a rivalry.

Many look to Jackson, as the Ravens have possibly the strongest roster in the league. Others turn to Burrow, the only man in the league to send Mahomes home.

However, the conference's greatest hope may be Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud. Only one year into his NFL career, Stroud has more time before his rookie deal is up, making team construction around him for the Texans considerably easier.

At 28 years old, Mahomes has a firm grasp of the rest of the league, showing no signs of letting it go. It’s up to someone else to change that. For now, he stands alone as the king of the NFL.

