Patrick Mahomes has made it pretty clear what he wants to get out of his next contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it isn’t money.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are the modern-day New England Patriots and Tom Brady, with the Chiefs establishing themselves as the preeminent franchise in the NFL and Mahomes as the best quarterback that the league has seen in some time.

A large part of the success behind Mahomes, besides the play calling skills of Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy, is the weapons he has to work with, having worked with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Clyde Edwards-Helaire over the years to name just a few.

And Mahomes isn’t willing to let any of those guys, or indeed any other players who could make an impact for the team, walk away just because he is being greedy.

Patrick Mahomes isn’t about the money

Speaking to reporters (quoted by Yahoo) when asked about his contract in the midst of other big ones that are being handed out to quarterbacks around the league, Mahomes revealed that his focus is purely on winning trophies rather than making money, and he’ll gladly sacrifice his own salary if it means he can make the team better:

Me, my agent and the team always keep open communication. We try to do whatever is the best for the team, but obviously I want to do the best for myself as well. But at the same time I’ve always said I worry about legacy and winning rings more than making money at this moment.

But I know we keep communication, we see what’s going on around the league. But at the same time, I’ll never do anything that’s going to hurt us from keeping the great players around me. So it’s kind of teetering around that line.

It’s not about being the highest-paid guy. It’s not about making a ton of money. I’ve made enough money where I’ll be set for the rest of my life. But at the same time, you got to find that line where you’re making a good amount of money but you’re still keeping like great players around you so you can win these Super Bowls and you’re able to compete in these games.

Should Patrick Mahomes be leading the way around the league?

Mahomes’ method is the same that Brady used for so long with the New England Patriots, and it worked out very well for him when they were winning all of their Super Bowls, and it makes you wonder why other quarterbacks don’t act the same way.

How many more Super Bowls is Mahomes going to take away from them before they decide that is the best way to go?