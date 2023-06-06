Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was quick on his feet as he and his teammates went to The White House.

When you look back over the years, there have been plenty of quarterback-receiver partnerships that have helped not only given us some great moments, but also shape the league as we know it. You think of the likes of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s, Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s or Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison’s tandem for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2000s.

All of those were between a quarterback and their wide receiver specifically, but over the years there has been an emergence of quarterback & tight-end duos in the National Football League. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had theirs from their days with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews have been impressive for the Baltimore Ravens whilst the 49ers have had Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy to work with George Kittle and revive the Montana-Rice combo of old.

But perhaps the best of the lot has been Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who have been crucial parts of the team’s run of dominance in the past few years, with Kelce having put up 6,444 yards in the five seasons at Mahomes has been a starter, with 47 touchdowns to boot in the regular season.

They are pretty in sync as a duo then, and that ability to know what’s going to happen next comes in quite handy away from the field too as, as we found out yesterday.

Patrick Mahomes has to be quick around Kelce’s mic

The Chiefs were in Washington D.C yesterday to visit The White House and President Joe Biden, a long-standing tradition for championship-winning teams in the United States. But not happy with just having his picture taken, Kelce wanted to use his opportunity to grab the microphone and say a few words.

However, as video shows, Mahomes was there ahead of time to make sure nothing worrying ever came out of his mouth.

Video: Patrick Mahomes gets ahead of Travis Kelce during Kansas City Chiefs’ White House visit:

Kelce has shown that he’s not shy when it comes to speaking in public, as he demonstrated both in his post-game interruption of Mahomes at the Super Bowl, and his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Now what Kelce would have eventually said, only he knows, but you can guarantee it would have been memorable, and now we’re kind of angry at Mahomes because we’ll never find out.