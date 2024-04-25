Highlights Patrick Mahomes aimed to be in Kansas City throughout the pre-draft process, revealing info to coaches which secured his placement.

Matt Nagy was a primary driving factor in the Chiefs' decision to draft Mahomes.

Kansas City built a dynasty around Mahomes since 2018, while other teams likely regret passing on him in the 2017 draft.

While Patrick Mahomes has already cemented himself in the annals of Kansas City Chiefs folklore forever with three Super Bowl championships and a pair of MVP seasons, his pre-draft journey that landed him in K.C. was rather unorthodox.

On an episode of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, Mahomes revealed the ins and outs of his pre-draft conversations with the Chiefs' coaches as well as conversations with other front offices around the league.

Per Mahomes, former Chiefs' offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was one of the primary driving factors in Kansas City's decision to select the Texas Tech product with the 10th-overall pick in 2017. Before the QB's initial meeting with the Chiefs, Nagy provided Mahomes with the list of plays they were set to go over in the meeting the day before.

Of course, Mahomes did his homework, crushed the meeting, and ended up in the good graces of the entire front office and coaching staff.

Related Mahomes: I Had 'One of the Top 3 Starts To A Career' But Not Yet In GOAT Debate Patrick Mahomes may not yet have the career statistics of Peyton Manning, Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, but the start to his career has been remarkable.

Mahomes Wanted To End Up in Kansas City All Along

Several teams told Mahomes they were ready to select him if he fell, but the Chiefs didn't let that happen

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the podcast episode with the Kelce brothers, Mahomes went on to reveal that multiple coaches had privately informed the QB that if he was available when their team was on the clock, they'd be taking him.

More often than not, the NFL Draft is a chaotic event where anything can happen, and players typically have to accept wherever they land. For Mahomes, however, he wanted to end up in Kansas City all along.

Rather than pocketing the information that he would be a guaranteed upper-first-round selection, Mahomes took things a step further and informed the Chiefs' coaches and front office that if they didn't pick him in the top 10, he would be off the board.

I kinda gave a little inside info to the Chiefs. I was like 'hey, if y'all let me go anywhere below... 12 or below I'm gonna get drafted by someone else'

As they say, the rest is history.

Mahomes has already piled together a Hall-of-Fame worthy career in just five years as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. The same certainly can't be said for Mitchell Trubisky, who was the only QB selected before Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady at Age 28 Stat Mahomes Brady Regular Season Win % 77.0% 74.4% Playoff Win % 83.3% 90.9% Regular Season 4th-Quarter Comebacks 14 11 Playoff 4th-Quarter Comebacks 5 2 Regular Season Game Winning Drives 16 16 Playoff Game Winning Drives 6 5 Division Titles 6 4 Super Bowl Record 3-1 3-0

Kansas City has had the luxury of building a roster worthy of the "dynasty" title around Mahomes since he took over as the starter in 2018, and the front office likely hasn't looked back since. On the other hand, the nine teams that drafted ahead of Kansas City in 2017 are likely kicking themselves every time Mahomes makes a wizard-like play or leads his team to yet another deep playoff run.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.