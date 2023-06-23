Patrick Mahomes’ contract with the Kansas City Chiefs might end up being restructured during the coming weeks and months, in order to save face when it comes to the finances, Mike Florio has claimed.

There can be little argument that the best player in the NFL right now is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with this last season more or less putting an end to the debate as he stormed through to claim the league MVP award on his way to winning Super Bowl MVP as well.

However, for being the best player in the league, he isn’t being paid like it. He last signed a contract with the team back in 2020, seeing him paid as much as $503m over the course of ten years, something that was seen as a big deal at the time. However now his yearly average has been overtaken after a number of big contracts were handed out around the league.

It’s something that Mahomes himself has stated he’s somewhat fine with, making sure the Chiefs can attract good players with the money instead of giving it all to him, but according to Mike Florio, that might not be the case for very much longer.

Patrick Mahomes set to be in the money?

Speaking during a mailbag segment for ProFootballTalk (starting at 6:26), Florio explained why the optics of the situation would likely dictate what the Chiefs and Mahomes do as much as his performance on the field:

I was told weeks ago that before the season begins, he will once again be the highest-paid player in the NFL. And I know he's not about money, it's about championships and yada yada. Well look, when he got his most recent contract four years ago, it jumped the highest-paid player in the NFL by $10m a year, and now he's been jumped by $7m a year, by players who aren't in his same category. All due respect to Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, you're not Patrick Mahomes… Lamar Jackson, currently at $52m per year is a one-time NFL MVP from four years ago, that's it, and that's nothing to sneeze at.

All I'm saying is most reasonable people, and even some unreasonable people would conclude that Patrick Mahomes should be making more than Lamar Jackson. And now that Hurts is making $6m per year more than Patrick Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes just beat him in the Super Bowl, you would think that this is going to get rectified. So I still think it's going to get remedied before the season starts.

I think the Chiefs would love not to be able to do it, but I think the Chiefs recognise at some point, it just looks too bad on them, and it looks bad on him. It looks bad on him not to be paid what he properly should be paid. It makes him look like he is being taken advantage of, it makes him look like a sucker. And I don't like it when the best player in football, who should be making more money than anyone else is so woefully underpaid to the point where there's a risk that he's going to look like a sucker.

Kansas City Chiefs making a practical decision on Patrick Mahomes?

Given how well the situation is working for the Chiefs now in terms of Mahomes’ contract in contrast to the other players, it does seem a bit odd that they would want to change it simply for the optics. Especially when you consider the most important ‘optics’ right now are how many Super Bowls they’re winning.

So whilst the Chiefs might be looking to do it in order to save face, it might end up backfiring on them if they follow through and end up not being able to pay for Mahomes to have great teammates.