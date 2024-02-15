Highlights After beating the 49ers in Super Bowl 58, Patrick Mahomes became the third QB in NFL history to win three Super Bowl MVP trophies.

Mahomes has proven to be the most clutch player in NFL history, with a perfect record on do-or-die drives in the playoffs.

Mahomes is already challenging Tom Brady's status as the all-time greatest quarterback, as he has achieved feats that took Brady far longer.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime of an epic Super Bowl clash. After putting up 333 yards and two touchdowns (and 66 rushing yards), quarterback Patrick Mahomes was rightfully awarded his second consecutive, and third overall, Super Bowl MVP award.

There have been, and will continue to be, many opinions shared on where Mahomes now ranks among the all-time greats at the position. He just joined Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only three-time Super Bowl MVPs, and he's currently just 28 years old. The GOAT debate is as old as the sport itself; Mahomes throwing his hat into the ring only complicates the conversation that's been ongoing for decades.

What Mahomes has proven, without any shred of doubt, is that he's the most clutch player in NFL history.

Related Patrick Mahomes is officially in a league of his own The Kansas City Chiefs QB great has reached a level of dominance that leaves him with no equal right now.

When it matters most, there's no one like Patrick Mahomes

Only the Chiefs' QB has been perfect on do-or-die drives in the playoffs

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

According to Neil Paine, since 2001, there have been 125 drives in the playoffs in which:

It was the fourth quarter or overtime;

The drive ended with under a minute left to play;

The offensive team was either tied or trailed by 7 points or fewer going into the drive.

These 125 drives have been led by 56 different quarterbacks, via Stathead. On just 50 of those 125 drives (40%), the quarterback has secured the points his team required to win the game or push it to an extra period.

Brady, of course, has been on the driving end more than anyone else this millennium, with 11 such instances to his name. In those situations, TB12 was successful 46% of the time (5-for-11).

Other notable performances include:

A couple of quarterbacks - Josh Allen and Jeff Garcia - have been flawless in a small sample, both going two-for-two in their game-defining drive attempts. However, among signal callers to face at least three such situations in their career (since the turn of the century), only Mahomes has been perfect.

The Chiefs have needed Mahomes' heroics in these dire circumstances seven times throughout his six years as a starter. And what's likely a shocker to no one: Mahomes has delivered all seven times. Again, according to Paine: "The average QB in [this] sample led his team to 1.7 points per drive; Mahomes has led the Chiefs to 3.4."

There's something equally beautiful yet tyrannical about a QB that is perfect in do-or-die situations. They say that pressure creates diamonds, but it also churns up and spits out even the most composed competitors. Novak Djokovic, the GOAT of tennis in his own right, famously buckled under the weight of trying to win the most major titles of any man in history at the US Open in 2021.

While tennis is a different game with different demands entirely, this still goes to show that Mahomes exists in a class of his own. No matter how oppressive the circumstances, nor the size of the odds against him, Mahomes simply finds a way to come out on top. Perhaps even more so than the greatest quarterback who ever lived, Mahomes is proving himself as the most clutch player in NFL history.

Brady did it for longer, but Mahomes is already one-upping him

Not even the GOAT can stand beside Mahomes' nerves of steel

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

None of this is to suggest that Mahomes has surpassed Brady in the pantheon of NFL greats. Ask anyone worth their salt who they would want during a sudden death drive in the Super Bowl, and Brady would be the consensus answer.

However, Mahomes has not only made it a conversation with legitimate points to make, but a full-fledged debate. After his heroics in Las Vegas, he and Brady are now the only two quarterbacks in league history to lead a game-winning drive in overtime of the Super Bowl.

Unlike Brady though, who got the ball first and prevented the Atlanta Falcons from ever touching the ball in overtime in Super Bowl 51, Mahomes had to lead his touchdown drive while down three. Knowing a turnover or failure to pick up a first down would end the Chiefs' season, Mahomes methodically and surgically moved his offense into the red zone before finding Mecole Hardman for the championship-winning touchdown.

Similar to Brady, Mahomes has become something inevitable; an all-consuming force that, no matter how stacked the odds are against him, just won't lose.

Over the last six seasons, only Brady and Joe Burrow have been able to stand in the young legend's way. Even with a middle-of-the-road offense and lackluster supporting cast surrounding him this year, Mahomes took the league's third-ranked scoring defense to task on the most important Super Bowl drive since Brady kept Matt Ryan off the field in 2017.

Part of Brady's allure is his longevity. For more than 20 years, he was a constant force in the league and a perennial threat to win it all. There are few, if any, analogues to him in the anthology of pro sports. LeBron James is still playing at an All-NBA level for the Los Angeles Lakers in his 21st season in the NBA, but his NBA Finals record is just 4-6, which pales in comparison to Brady's seven rings.

Mahomes hasn't had the benefit of time that Brady has. For every division title that Mahomes has won, Brady won three times as many. The Chiefs' quarterback may have been the genesis of the league's new overtime playoff rules, but Brady is the reason defenders can't hit signal callers below the knees anymore (not to mention his prominence in the Tuck Rule controversy).

All of that is legacy talk. Mahomes may be on his way to challenging Brady for GOAT status, but he isn't quite there yet.

What Mahomes has done, however, is cement himself as the quarterback with the ultimate nerves of steel. Brady may have a 25-point Super Bowl comeback on his résumé, but he never took a game to overtime after receiving the ball while down by three with 13 seconds on the clock.

Mahomes has now orchestrated three comeback victories in the Super Bowl after being down by double-digits. Brady only ever did it twice (against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49 & against the Falcons in Super Bowl 51).

Brady was consistently clutch. It always felt like a sure thing that he would find a way to win, but so much of his greatness was tied to his ability to keep his opponents at arms length. Brady would grab a lead and continue to keep his foot on the pedal.

Mahomes may win at the same rate, but he does things differently. He wears his opponents out, carefully learning the ins and outs of their defense as the game progresses. No matter how deep the deficit, nor how late in the game the clock winds down, Mahomes is always there, ready to pluck victory from the jaws of defeat.

There's still a decade-plus for Mahomes to continue etching his name further into the NFL record books. Brady set some lofty standards, but not even the golden boy was as prolific as Mahomes has been in his 20s.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady at Age 28 Stat Mahomes Brady Regular Season Win% 77.0% 74.4% Playoff Win% 83.3% 90.9% Regular Season 4th-Quarter Comebacks 14 11 Playoff 4th-Quarter Comebacks 5 2 Regular Season Game Winning Drives 16 16 Playoff Game Winning Drives 6 5 Division Titles 6 4 Super Bowl Record 3-1 3-0

Only time will tell if Mahomes can stand on solid ground in the GOAT debate with Brady. In the wake of Super Bowl 58, though, the Kansas City great has already staked his claim to the title of "King Clutch".

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.