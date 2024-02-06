Highlights Mahomes is not focused on surpassing Brady's record of 7 Super Bowl rings and wants to be the best player he can be in his own right.

Mahomes has already played in 4 Super Bowls, behind only Brady and Elway in appearances.

Mahomes' playoff numbers are better than Brady's at this point in their careers.

Patrick Mahomes will look to win the third ring of his young career at Super Bowl 58 this weekend. Doing so at just 28 years old would put him on track to one day pass Tom Brady's NFL record of seven.

But Mahomes isn't ready to talk about that (via USA Today Sports):

I mean, I'm not even close to halfway, so I haven't put a lot of thought into it. I mean, your goal is to be the best player that you can be. I know I'm blessed to be around a lot of great players around me.

The highly decorated Kansas City Chiefs QB will be playing in his fourth Super Bowl in just seven seasons on Sunday. Only John Elway, with five appearances, and Brady, with ten appearances, have played in more.

Mahomes compares positively to Brady through age 28 season

Chiefs QB has already surpassed several Brady and Super Bowl records

Mahomes began his career earlier than Tom Brady did. He left Texas Tech after only three seasons and was drafted at 21 years old, though he didn't become a full-time starter until he was 23. Brady took a red-shirt year at Michigan, played four seasons there, and wasn't a full-time NFL starter until he was 24 years old.

There are several similarities between Brady and Mahomes throughout their early years. They both served under legendary head coaches, they both sat out most of their rookie years, and they both brought the first era of true success in a half-century to a long-suffering franchise.

By the time Brady was 28, he had appeared in three Super Bowls and won them all. To keep pace with Brady's early success, Mahomes would have to win another title this weekend.

Brady vs. Mahomes Postseason Stats Stat Brady (2001-2006) Mahomes (2018-2023) Playoff App. 5 6 Record 12-2 (.857) 14-3 (.824) Super Bowl App. 3 4 Super Bowl Wins 3 2 Super Bowl MVP 2 2 Completion % 60.7 67.4 Pass Yards 3,217 4,802 Pass TD 20 39 INT 9 7

Mahomes' numbers in the playoffs are significantly better than Brady at this point in their careers. In his first six years as a starter, the Chiefs QB played in 17 playoff games (14-3), throwing 39 touchdown passes against seven interceptions. In his first six years as a starter, Brady played in 15 playoff games, (12-3), throwing 20 TDs against nine interceptions.

Mahomes has also surpassed several of Brady's postseason records after just six seasons as a starter, including most playoff wins in a QB's first seven seasons (14) and most playoff TDs by a quarterback-receiver duo (with Travis Kelce, 16).

The Chiefs quarterback further explained his mindset going into Super Bowl 58:

And so, right now, it's doing whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and try to get that third ring. And then if you ask me that question in 15 years, and I'll see if I can get close to seven. But seven seems like a long ways away still.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.