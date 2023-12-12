Highlights Patrick Mahomes regretted his outburst towards officials, acknowledging that the call was correct.

The quarterback admitted to setting a bad example for kids and apologized to Josh Allen for his postgame comments.

While the incident may be forgotten for now, it could resurface if the Bills and Chiefs meet in the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes was irate after a late call in the Kansas City Chiefs matchup with the Buffalo Bills negated a spectacular touchdown. On Monday, however, the star quarterback noted that the call was the correct one after having re-watched the game and admitted that he regretted his actions.

Mahomes appeared on 610 Sports Radio's The Drive and told the hosts:

Obviously, you don't want to react that way. I care, man. I love it. I love this game, I love my teammates, I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. But, obviously, can't do that. Can't be that way toward officials or, really, anybody in life.

Mahomes emotions got the best of him after controversial loss

The quarterback was filmed yelling and throwing his helmet on the sideline

During the play in question, Travis Kelce caught a pass downfield, then flipped the ball to Kadarius Toney on a lateral, who then ran the ball in for a touchdown. However, Toney had clearly lined up offsides and was called for a penalty, which meant the go-ahead touchdown was wiped off the board with about a minute left.

In the aftermath, Mahomes was seen throwing his helmet and yelling at officials. Several of his teammates had to hold back the two-time MVP. Part of what made the moment so surprising was that the quarterback is generally a very even-keeled player who doesn't often show his anger. Many online called out Mahomes' behavior, noting that the Chiefs have often benefitted from controversial calls from referees in the past.

Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would later learn that the wide receiver hadn't checked how he was lined up with the refs before the play, which is standard practice for outside receivers on every down. Mahomes acknowledged as much:

Obviously, I've seen it now, and if he didn't check, and they weren't good, it is a foul. It is something you rarely see called in the NFL. But it was a foul, it's part of playing the game, man. You learn from it, it's part of being a person, you learn from your mistakes and try to be better next time.

Chiefs QB wishes he could take back postgame outburst

The QB felt that he set a bad example for kids

Mahomes then went to shake hands with his Bills counterpart, Josh Allen, at midfield after the game. Mics caught him telling the opposing quarterback that the refs had just made, "the worst f**king call I've ever seen." Once his emotions had settled on Monday, he said he regretted bringing Allen into it, telling the radio hosts:

More than anything, I regret the way I acted toward Josh after the game because he had nothing to do with it. I was still hot and emotional, but you can't do that, man. It's not a great example for kids watching the game. I was more upset about that than I was about me on the sideline.

It's encouraging to see Mahomes walking back his emotional outburst a little bit, and the postgame comment is likely water under the bridge for him and Allen. However, if the Bills and the Chiefs meet up again in the playoffs, expect this to become a big topic of conversation once again.

