Highlights Don't give bulletin board material to an opposing team, especially the Chiefs

Mahomes downplayed the Kermit the Frog parody in a Chiefs presser.

Mahomes has generally had his way with the Raiders in his NFL career.

It's usually not the best idea to give bulletin board material to an opposing team.

It's usually a worse idea to give bulletin board material to a division rival.

It's usually a terrible idea to give bulletin board material when your biggest rival is Patrick Mahomes and the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Earlier this week, a Raiders fan dressed up a Kermit The Frog doll to look like Mahomes, whose voice has been compared to the beloved Sesame Street character.

Mahomes was asked about the parody at Chiefs practice on Friday, and basically said, fans will have to wait until he takes the field for his real response:

Yeah, I mean, it's still early in the year. Stuff like that happens," he said. "It'll get handled when it gets handled.

The Chiefs and Raiders will first meet in Week 8 in Las Vegas, while the Raiders will travel to Arrowhead on Black Friday (November 29).

Mahomes Has Owned The Raiders For Most of His Career

The Raiders frustrated Mahomes in their last meeting on Christmas Day.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

As alluded to earlier, the Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions and they're seeking to win their ninth straight AFC West title, with Mahomes having won the division in all seven seasons of his NFL career.

The Raiders of course, are trying to play spoiler, but Mahomes and co. have mostly had their way with Vegas in this recent run of dominance from Mahomes.

Mahomes' Career Numbers Against The Raiders Record 10-2 Completion % 66.2 Passing Yards 3,573 Touchdowns-INT 30-4

Mahomes' success against the Raiders made it all the more shocking when the Raiders went to Arrowhead last Christmas, and made life miserable for the KC offense in a 20-14 upset win.

On that Christmas Day matchup at Arrowhead, Mahomes went 27-of-44 for 235 yards, one touchdown and threw one pick. The Raiders sacked him four times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Raiders forced two turnovers in their last meeting, with another two turnovers on downs.

It's the last time the Chiefs have lost a game.

Coming back to the video, Mahomes claims he hasn't really seen it and is just focusing on training camp.

No, not really, honestly. Everybody kinda just lets me play. I mean, they know how I am. They don't need to send me anything to keep me motivated.

As for the Raiders, head coach Antonio Pierce downplayed the incident in his presser, saying that the team has already handled it.

We addressed it as a team yesterday and we nipped it in the bud. It's over with.

It's fairly common for players and fans to create a little fun in training camp, with camp feeling like a marathon for players.

The Chiefs certainly have dealt with enough noise this offseason, between player arrests and viral speeches in their quest to win their third straight Super Bowl. Mahomes and co. will likely be relieved to focus on football in the weeks ahead.

Source: NFL.com

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.