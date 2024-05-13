Highlights NBA players could transition to the NFL due to the specialized nature of football.

Patrick Mahomes has waded into the current raging river of sports debate over NBA players in the NFL and vice versa. During Game 3 of the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals series between Mahomes' hometown Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play man Dave Pasch passed along the current best player in the world's opinion (via: The Oklahoman):

Patrick Mahomes, unsolicited, just turned to Hubie (Brown) and I and said, 'Lu Dort could play in the NFL.' I don't know if he was kidding or serious, but he said he could play linebacker or running back.

OKC guard Lu Dort is 6'4" and 220 pounds, so he's definitely got the size and athleticism to succeed in both sports, especially considering the brand of hounding defense he employs to frustrate the star scorers he regularly shuts down.

This war of words between some NFL and NBA players began with former NBA role player Austin Rivers lighting the fire by saying:

I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL. You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA.

Here’s where heated contention lies with other athletes and the less controversial truth.

NBA Athleticism vs. NFL Athleticism

The NFL’s specializing offers more opportunities for basketball players than the reverse

In response to Rivers’ contention, J.J. Watt fired back:

You don't got a job in either right now. Go head and try it.

Pointing out that the 6'3", 200-pound Rivers would get snapped like a twig doesn’t really further this round-table discussion. On his podcast, the recently retired Jason Kelce made some more relevant points while discussing with his brother Travis:

I think there are NFL players that could play a role on an NBA team. I just don’t think any of them are good enough to play in the NBA, otherwise they would be playing the NBA. It’s that simple. Every NFL player would rather play in the NBA.

Both Kelce brothers also agreed that, unquestionably, there are NBA players who could play in the NFL. The biggest reason why that’s the case is the highly specialized nature of football. Lebron James doesn’t need to do every job on an NFL field to make a team. He can literally just win jump balls and become the greatest red zone threat in history, as Jason also tweeted.

However, the reverse for NFL stars isn’t necessarily true any longer, even though there are a handful of NFL players that have the physical gifts to succeed in the NBA if they could build the necessary skill set. However, basketball at the highest level doesn’t have players who just do a single thing anymore.

Maybe back in the 90s, when players beat the crap out of each other, an athletic tight end could play a Charles Oakley-esque enforcer/rebounder role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The average NFL salary is $860,000 per year. The average NBA salary is over $10 million. While that is largely due to the fact that NBA teams roster 12-15 players and NFL teams roster 53, the point remains that playing in the NBA is much more lucrative.

Unfortunately, there aren’t very many Oakley types running around anymore. The NBA has evolved to the point that nearly every player needs to be able to shoot, pass, and dribble at a ridiculously high level while being 6'6" to 6'9". Any limitations in today’s game are immediately sniffed out and seized upon. That’s especially true if you’re under 6-foot-6, which most NFLers are.

However, Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley, who's now arguably the most famous NBA pundit in the country, pushed back a little bit on the idea that the NBA to NFL transition is easier. And he should know, because at 6'4", Barkley was one of the best rebounders in the league for over a decade despite regularly going up against seven-footers:

I’ve got to call out Austin Rivers. Austin Rivers. You know I love you. We can’t play football. To say that we’ve got 30, 40 players that could go play in the NFL. Shaq, football is a grown man’s sport. We’re soft.

Whereas Rivers' point was based on the fact that NFL players wouldn't have the necessary skills to compete in the NBA, Barkley's argument is that going the other way, NBA players wouldn't have the toughness to handle the (still somewhat) hard-hitting nature of the NFL.

Just because NFL players can’t play in the NBA doesn’t diminish their athleticism in any way, shape, or form. Here’s an undeniable truth about basketball players: not a single one of them wants any part of playing in football’s trenches. Even the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Dort will happily stay on the hardwood. That’s particularly true when you consider the massive pay cut he’d have to take.

