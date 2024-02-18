Highlights Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill were one of the most lethal duos in the NFL.

Mahomes has won two Super Bowl titles since the Kansas City Chiefs traded Hill.

Hill has been great statistically with the Miami Dolphins but has failed to lead the team to a playoff victory.

Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018 and immediately became one of the best signal-callers in the NFL, as he was lucky to inherit two existing stars on the offensive side of the ball, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

For several seasons, the trio combined to create one of the best offenses in league history and led the Chiefs to their first title in 50 years with a victory in Super Bowl 54. However, due to various circumstances, Kansas City chose not to keep the trio together and traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season.

Since the trade, Hill has remained one of the best wideouts in the league, putting up monster numbers for the Dolphins. Mahomes and Kelce, though, have remained the bigger winners, capturing the last two Super Bowls without the star receiver.

Winning big without Hill has also boosted Mahomes' continued push for GOAT status.

Tyreek Hill never meant to leave Kansas City

The wide receiver says his trade request was a negotiating tactic

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2022 offseason, Hill and the Chiefs discussed a contract extension, but the star receiver ultimately requested a trade. During an episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, Hill told Brandon Marshall that his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was using the trade request as a leverage attempt.

The trade request led to further negotiations, and the Chiefs realized they weren't willing to give Hill the guaranteed money he requested. The Dolphins were ready to make that kind of commitment, traded five picks to acquire him, and then signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension.

Hill has been everything the Dolphins could have asked for and more. During the 2022 season, he caught a career-high 119 passes for a career-best 1,710 yards with seven touchdowns, also recording seven carries for 32 rushing yards and an additional score.

In 2023, Hill was even better, tying his career high in catches with 119 and posting an astonishing 1,799 receiving yards. He scored 13 touchdowns and finished sixth overall in the NFL MVP race.

The Dolphins have had two terrific regular seasons with Hill in the fold, finishing with a 20-14 record and reaching the playoffs each year. However, Miami has dropped each of those postseason contests and still has not won a playoff game since 2000.

Patrick Mahomes has been just fine without Hill

Mahomes is working with less talent but has still won the Super Bowl two years in a row

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City has been a title contender for several years, which means management has had to decide which players to sign to long-term deals. When the team opted to trade Hill, they lost a wide receiver who had earned five trips to the Pro Bowl and four All-Pro selections wearing red.

Since then, the Chiefs have struggled to find a pass catcher of Hill's caliber. They selected Skyy Moore in the second round of the 2022 draft, but he's failed to produce at a high level. The team also traded for 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney, but he's also struggled at times. Kansas City also signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal in 2022, and while he played well, he wasn't re-signed.

The closest the Chiefs have come to replacing Hill's production has been through Rashee Rice, the team's second-round pick in the 2023 draft. Rice stood out for the Chiefs this past season, catching 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns, and is an integral part of the team's future.

Since Hill's departure, Mahomes has adjusted his game. Smith-Schuster and Rice became the top targets at wide receiver in successive years, although Kelce remains the top option in the passing game. Isiah Pacheco's role increased as well, as he went from catching 13 passes in 2022 to 44 balls in 2023.

Mahomes is showing he can succeed with anyone

Mahomes is staking his claim as the greatest postseason player of all time

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill has definitely made the Dolphins better. They were struggling to make the playoffs before he joined the team, and they are now perennial contenders in the AFC East. To get back the value, both draft capital-wise and monetarily, Miami will have to do a better job of building around him.

In terms of overall statistics, Mahomes had his worst year as a pro during the 2023 regular season, although he was pretty darn good with 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns.

However, he simply goes to another level when it comes to the postseason. Mahomes has played seven playoff games without Hill over the last two seasons and has performed beautifully, completing 70.7% of his passes for 1,754 yards with 13 touchdowns and only one interception.

Many wondered how Mahomes would make do without having Hill dominating defensive backs and opening things up for the rest of the offense. However, the three-time Super Bowl MVP has shown that he can adjust to even severe changes in his offensive skill position players.

The scary thought is what could happen if the Chiefs could team Mahomes up with a receiver as talented as Hill again.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.