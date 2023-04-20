Patrick Mahomes might well be the best quarterback in the league right now off the back of his MVP season and Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs, but when he was drafted, a lot of people never thought that would happen.

We are arguably in something of a ‘golden age’ of quarterbacks right now, with a lot of players in the discussion to be the best in the league, whether that be Joe Burrow, Josh Allen or maybe even Jalen Hurts after the numbers that each of them have managed to put up in recent seasons.

But in the eyes of many (including perhaps the most crucial demographic which is those who votw for awards in the NFL), that distinction goes to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who is on a run that is arguably more impressive than Tom Brady’s during his prime with the New England Patriots.

In his five seasons as a starter, the Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship game each season (something never seen before in NFL history), have reached three Super Bowls, won two of them and Mahomes himself has taken home two Super Bowl MVPs and two league MVPs for the regular season. There’s also the small matter of the 28,325 yards and 227 yards that he has thrown for across the regular and postseason.

He’s certainly managed to achieve a lot more than some people thought he would do on draft night back in 2017.

Patrick Mahomes fell under the radar

Ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes was something of an afterthought, with a lot of the talk surrounding North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky (eventually taken by the Chicago Bears) and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (taken by the Houston Texans) and who would be taken first, allowing Mahomes to slide down to the Chiefs after they had traded up with the Buffalo Bills to the #10 spot:

News which left a number of fans rather amused and even some of them a little bit angry, as they felt that the Chiefs had made the wrong choice in picking up Mahomes:

Patrick Mahomes proving everyone wrong

It just goes to show, you shouldn’t go too overboard when it comes to your reaction to a draft pick being made. By all means you can make a quick, snapshot decision, but you don’t want to be too excited or too downtrod over the move, because you never know exactly what they are going to end up turning into, and you don’t want egg on your face when it turns out you’re wrong.