Highlights Patrick Mahomes, among other starters, will not play in the Chiefs' final game of the regular season.

This is the first time the Chiefs haven't earned a first-round bye with Mahomes as the starter.

Despite not having a bye, the Chiefs have home-field advantage in the playoffs and a roster with extensive postseason experience.

The Kansas City Chiefs are closing up shop for Week 18.

Head coach Andy Reid told the media on Wednesday that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play in Week 18's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, with backup Blaine Gabbert drawing the start.

The team is locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, rendering their season finale meaningless. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, other starters will be joining Mahomes in street clothes on Sunday as well.

One would assume that a few of those other starters will include veteran defensive stalwart Chris Jones and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who is finally showing his age at 34 years old. The latter, however, might want to suit up just for the first drive or two, as he needs only 16 yards to notch his eighth straight 1,000-yard season, extending his own record for tight ends.

Chiefs won't have 1st round bye for 1st time in Mahomes Era

Unlike in past years, K.C.'s offense has held them back in 2023

It is not that unusual for Mahomes or any star quarterback to sit out the last game of the season. It was a regular occurrence for the Kansas City star to rest early in his career when Kansas City had run away with the division. 2023 will represent the first time the Chiefs didn't earn a first-round bye with Mahomes as the starter.

In 2021, Mahomes played in the final game of the season since Kansas City was battling for the top seed with the Tennessee Titans. In 2022, Mahomes suited up again. He was gunning for his second MVP Award (which he won) and the Chiefs needed to win to secure the top seed.

Patrick Mahomes Stats Patrick Mahomes Cmp % Yards TDs INTs Rating 2023 67.2 4183 27 14 92.6 Career Average 66.5 4960 36.5 10.5 103.5

This has been an strange season for Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. The offense, hamstrung by a lack of depth and quality at wide receiver, has struggled to score as many points as they have in the past. Mahomes' numbers are above average, but well below his career averages.

In seasons past, it has been Mahomes and the offense carrying a below-average or downright putrid defense to the promised land, but in this topsy-turvy season, it's Steve Spagnuolo's defense that is doing the heavy lifting.

Chiefs Offense vs. Defense Rankings Stat Chiefs NFL Rank Points/Game 22.4 12th Yards/Game 356.5 9th Yards/Play 5.6 T-7th Points Allowed/Game 17.6 3rd Yards Allowed/Game 285.8 2nd Yards Allowed/Play 4.7 T-3rd

Despite not having a bye, the Chiefs will go into their first playoff game with home-field advantage. Kansas City also boasts a roster full of players with extensive postseason experience. It might be a new postseason path for the Chiefs as they will be forced to play outside the cozy confines of Arrowhead, but that is not to say Mahomes can't lead them on a deep run.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.