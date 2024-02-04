Highlights Patrick Mahomes is already considered one of the greatest quarterbacks and clutch performers in NFL history.

The discussion should be about how Mahomes compares to Tom Brady, not his current peers, as their stats from their first six seasons are nearly identical.

If Mahomes wins his third Super Bowl title, his overall numbers would be better than Brady's through six seasons, putting him on pace to break every record.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in dynastic territory heading into their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

On his own, Mahomes is already viewed by many as one of the all-time great quarterbacks in league history and one of the all-time greats among clutch performers in any era.

Naturally, this brings up a comparison to the greatest title-winning QB in NFL history, Tom Brady, who was a contemporary to Mahomes not so long ago. As a seven-time champion, 10-time conference champ, and a three-time NFL MVP, Brady is easily the all-time standard-bearer at his position.

If Mahomes, in his seventh year overall and his sixth as a starter at age 28, wins title number three in Super Bowl 58, the discussion isn’t really Mahomes versus any of his current QB peers; as great as the play and numbers of guys like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson are. He's already leaps and bounds above those guys.

Instead, the discussion should be about how Mahomes stacks up to Brady. After all, their stats from their first six seasons as starters are nearly identical.

How Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes came into the NFL

Neither played much during their respective rookie seasons

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

There are differences but also striking similarities in how Tom Terrific and the Magic Man played and were developed early in their careers. Differences start back in college.

Brady didn’t start until he was a junior at Michigan. Then, he was more a game-managing, old-school Big Ten QB for the Wolverines. Brady threw for 30 TDs and 201.9 yards per game in his 23 Michigan starts, and, as every football fan knows, the New England Patriots selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft with the 199th overall pick.

Mahomes, on the other hand, was an air-raid QB for Kliff Kingsbury as the starter for two and a half of his three seasons at Texas Tech. In his junior season before coming out early, Mahomes threw for 5,052 yards (421 yards per game, 49.3 pass attempts per game), 41 TDs, and 10 INTs. Texas Tech’s best season in those three years was 7-6.

The Chiefs, coming off a 12-4 season with Alex Smith under center, drafted Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in 2017.

Smith started 15 of 16 games and K.C.’s one playoff game in 2017. Mahomes played one game in Week 17, starting a contest the Chiefs didn’t need for their playoff seeding.

Brady played even less as a rookie. The Patriots went 5-11, as Drew Bledsoe started all season, and the New England offense was atrocious, averaging 17.3 points per game. Brady had three pass attempts all season, completing one of them.

Brady and Mahomes became the guys in year two

Both had phenomenal first seasons as NFL starters

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Both Mahomes and Brady took over as starters in their second seasons, albeit under different circumstances, and both produced excellent results right away.

Mahomes was the day-one starter in his second season in Kansas City. Brady started his second season as QB2, but an injury to Bledsoe in Week 2 turned into the beginning of the New England dynasty.

Brady won his first start, 44-13, facing the Indianapolis Colts, needing to complete only 13 passes for 168 yards and no TDs. As the prime example of a game manager, TB12 won 11 of 14 regular-season starts to get the Pats into the playoffs.

Hosting the Raiders in the Divisional Round, fans learned about the Tuck Rule as New England prevailed with Brady’s first playoff comeback, winning 16-13 in overtime.

The Patriots then knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC title game, and in Super Bowl 36, Brady completed 16 of 27 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown as New England upset the St. Louis Rams, 20-17.

As for Mahomes' sophomore season in 2018, he led the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and an AFC West title with a monster year en route to winning NFL MVP. With Tyreek Hill as his main weapon, Mahomes led the league with 50 touchdown passes and a 113.8 passer rating. He tallied 5,097 yards with 1,479 yards and 12 TDs going to Hill and 1,336 yards and 10 TDs to tight end Travis Kelce.

In the AFC Championship that season, Brady and the Patriots outgunned the Chiefs to take a 37-31 overtime victory. But Mahomes proved he'd be a force to be reckoned with in the future, throwing for 295 yards and three scores in the loss.

And it didn't take long for that future to come, as Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 12-4 record in 2019 and finished the job this time around, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Mahomes has better overall numbers than Brady through six seasons

A third Super Bowl win would put Mahomes on pace with Brady

After missing the postseason in his second year as a starter, Brady led the Pats to back-to-back 14-2 seasons in 2003 and 2004, also winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles to give him three in four years.

Mahomes had the chance at back-to-back titles as he got the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl following the 2020 season but lost to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He added a second title and a second Super Bowl MVP a year ago as Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

And while a win over the 49ers on Sunday won't give Mahomes three titles in four years like Brady had to start his career, three in six is still pretty close.

In fact, if Mahomes can add ring number three, his overall numbers would actually be better than Brady's through six seasons.

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes Regular Season Stat Tom Brady (2001-2006) Patrick Mahomes (2018-2023) Record 70-24 (.745) 73-22 (.768) Pro Bowl Selections 3 6 All-Pro Selections 1 3 NFL MVP Wins 0 2 Cmp% 61.9 66.5 Pass Yards 21,558 28,140 Pass TD 147 219 INT 78 62 Postseason Stat Tom Brady (2001-2006) Patrick Mahomes (2018-2023) Playoff App. 5 6 Record 12-2 (.857) 14-3 (.824) Super Bowl App. 3 4 Super Bowl Wins 3 2 Super Bowl MVP 2 2 Cmp% 60.7 67.4 Pass Yards 3,217 4,802 Pass TD 20 39 INT 9 7

But even with a third title, Mahomes obviously has a long way to go to match Brady on all fronts. For one, of course, there's the matter of TB12's seven Super Bowl rings. Brady also holds NFL records for regular-season wins, postseason wins, regular-season passing yards, postseason passing yards, regular-season touchdown passes, postseason touchdown passes, and many, many others.

But given what he's already accomplished, Mahomes is on pace to break nearly every single record out there. The issue, of course, is longevity. Brady, of course, played more than two decades and didn't retire until he was 45.

But Mahomes is still only 28, and one would think he's got at least another 10 good years left. While we obviously can't know when he'll decide to hang his cleats up, we do know that if he continues to do what he's done through his first six seasons as a starter, he's going to give Brady some real competition as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.