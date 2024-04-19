Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs have been active this offseason after winning their third Super Bowl title in five years.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been organizing offseason workouts with the team's skill players in order to build chemistry.

Head coach Andy Reid encourages players to prepare in their own way for training camp, citing the length of recent postseason runs in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off their third Super Bowl title in five years, and they're in the midst of an active offseason as they try to keep their championship-winning core together.

Earlier in the spring, the team agreed to a blockbuster extension with defensive tackle Chris Jones, which subsequently led to their trade of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. They've also added talent elsewhere in free agency, including receiver Marquise Brown.

As has become customary practice, quarterback Patrick Mahomes invited the team's skill position players out to his home in Dallas, Texas to practice during the Chiefs' first stage of offseason workouts, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. Mahomes spoke about the routine, citing his desire to build a relationship with his teammates outside of a football setting.

"What I find most enjoyable is just building those relationships with guys. Every single team is different - getting them down here and seeing them outside the building, trying to do different things, trying to get dinner, whatever it is, you get to meet the guy and I think that's what brings the team closer together. That's something that I enjoy, especially about this part of the year."

The Chiefs are coming off yet another deep postseason run after winning Super Bowl 58. Head coach Andy Reid has encouraged the team's players to begin their ramp-ups for training camp in their own way, including voluntary team-wide Zoom meetings.

Mahomes: It's Important To "Explain My Thought Process"

The Chiefs WR room is undergoing another major shakeup

Mahomes has been the best quarterback in football since he took over the Chiefs' starting gig in 2018, though his performance over the last couple of seasons has been particularly astounding.

Mahomes just won his second consecutive Super Bowl sans Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins after the 2021 season. Last year's effort was particularly impressive, since no one outside of tight end Travis Kelce or rookie receiver Rashee Rice posted even 500 receiving yards.

Now, the quarterback has a few new weapons to work with, including Marquise Brown and former rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit. Mahomes spoke about the importance of practicing with his pass-catchers before training with the entire team, claiming that he wants his receivers to be on the same page as him before getting the coaches involved.

"I think just the guys hearing it from me, hearing how I explain things, how I explain the routes, what I'm kind of thinking, and then getting to go into the meeting room and hear the coaches and how they explain this stuff and how we blend that together. I think just that one-on-one interaction with me [is good]. To be able to explain my thought process, I think it gives guys a good intro into what the coaches are thinking."

It may be a somewhat unorthodox approach, but no one can doubt the results. Even as the Chiefs have shuffled through wide receivers, Mahomes has continued to torch the league, throwing for over 9,000 yards and 68 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

If the signal caller can get on the same page as Brown - who posted a 90 catch, 1,000 yard season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 and ran a 4.27 second 40-yard dash at Oklahoma's Pro Day in 2019 - he may have an even more prolific campaign than his MVP-winning season in 2022 (when he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Mahomes has started 96 of a possible 100 games in his career (not including his rookie season when he was the backup quarterback to Alex Smith). Of those four missed games, only two have been due to injury (in 2019).

One name that stands out among the present players at the workouts is Rashee Rice. The SMU alum was an important part of the team's Super Bowl run last year as a rookie WR1, but he's currently in the midst of legal issues following a six-vehicle car accident at the end of March.

Last week, Reid said Rice would remain away from all organized team activities while the litigation played out, though he was allowed to join the voluntary meetings on Zoom. It remains to be seen if Rice will play at all next season, though the most likely option for the time being is the league placing the wideout on the Commissioner's Exempt List (i.e., leave with pay) while waiting for a conclusion to the legal saga.

