Patrick Peterson is one of the most well-respected players in the NFL at the cornerback position. With 13 seasons of experience, he's experienced just about everything the NFL experience has to offer, including the sometimes jarring journey of free agency.

The 33-year-old corner had a lackluster 2023 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers relative to his usual standards, but the former Arizona Cardinals stalwart believes he can turn things around in the right situation.

While Peterson has had an incredible career up to this point, it's not all too common for a defensive back entering his age-34 season to turn the tide on father time. With that being said, if anyone could do it, Peterson is one of the select few.

The experienced cornerback expressed his offseason desires and explained why he's as calm as ever despite not reaching a deal with a new team for the 2024 season. As Peterson said on the NFL on FOX podcast:

I do feel like I still have a lot left in the tank and can provide, not only leadership, but playmaking ability to whatever team desires to have me on their roster. At this point and stage in my career, going through the free-agent process, I'm just taking it a day at a time.

Peterson Believes He Still Has Gas in the Tank

The 33-year-old has had some incredibly productive seasons at CB

Peterson has been around the block, and he knows that at this stage of his career there is no need to rush into any deal with urgency unless the situation is right for him. He isn't out there seeking an absurd long-term, high-paying salary. Rather, at this stage of his career, the cornerback wants to find a system he fits into well and potentially even a contender to chase a ring before it's all said and done.

As Peterson added on the aforementioned podcast:

From the cornerback position, I think a lot more signings are going to happen toward after the draft, once teams really understand what they have on their roster and what they may need to continue to improve their rosters. That's when I believe you'll start to see more guys get picked up. Me and my agent have had conversations with a couple teams. Nothing really serious thus far, but there has been conversations.

While Peterson isn't in any rush to sign a deal, it's understandable why front offices might be hesitant to sign the 33-year-old.

Peterson is coming off likely the worst season of his 13-year professional career, finishing with a PFF grade of 58.9 behind two interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 42 tackles in 17 games played.

Patrick Peterson 2023 Stats Stat Peterson Games Played 17 Passes Defended 11 INTs 2 Combined Tackles 42 Rating Allowed When Targeted 91.5 Missed Tackle % 20.8%

On the bright side, the veteran CB has showcased incredible longevity throughout his career, playing in 201 out of 211 possible regular season games.

Although Peterson has eight Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro seasons to his name, the cornerback hasn't made the pro bowl since the 2018 season. Only time will tell if Peterson is capable of turning things around statistically, but regardless, he will provide any team that decides to sign him with veteran leadership in the locker room at a minimum.

