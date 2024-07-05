Highlights Patrick Peterson, a veteran cornerback, remains unsigned despite a successful career.

NFL is a passing league, making experienced defensive backs valuable, according to Peterson.

With NFL salary rules, he and his peers may need to wait before getting a deal.

Patrick Peterson needs no introduction at this point in his career. Well, his career status depends on if he's an active player at any point this season. The veteran cornerback was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers back in March. He still does not have a home.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Peterson leads all active NFL players in career interceptions with 36.

Nor do a few of his experienced coworkers. On his podcast, All Things Covered, Peterson pondered why players such as himself, Stephen Gilmore, Xavien Howard, and Quandre Diggs remain unsigned. His chief complaint is that the NFL is a passing league, so players with a proven track record should be valuable:

“What do you think it is about the corners and the safety market at this day and age? We know it’s a passing league, right? Why do you see so many high-caliber guys who’ve played at a high level — defensive backs — still free agents right now?”

His co-host, Bryant McFadden, instantly jumped on the fact that a veteran's salary is guaranteed if they make the Week 1 roster. Giving younger guys a shot is cheaper and could have more upside in the long run. Injuries, suspensions, and other unforeseen factors also open the door for veterans down the road. Not having a roster spot now doesn't mean these players won't suit up all season.

Peterson Could Be Headed to Canton

A long and productive career may end in enshrinement

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If no teams come calling for Peterson's services again, he can at least know he has a shot at the Hall of Fame in five years. He was that good, starting with his rookie year in Arizona as the league's top punt returner.

Peterson's most prestigious honor is a spot on the NFL's All-2010s team. He also has three first-team All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowl nods to his credit. A long career of 13 seasons has allowed Peterson to rack up numbers.

Patrick Peterson Stats By Team Team Games Played Interceptions Passes Defended ARI 154 28 91 MIN 30 6 20 PIT 17 2 11

For most of his career, Peterson was considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, if not the top guy, and he was routinely tasked with covering the other team's top wide receiver.

The veteran CB said he has some gas left in the tank if any teams want to give him a chance. At some point, someone probably will. However, if the call never comes, Peterson may only be five years away from the most revered call an NFL player can receive.

