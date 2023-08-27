Southampton have been linked with a move for Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts, and journalist Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on their potential pursuit.

The Saints will be looking for reinforcements after losing key players this summer.

Southampton transfer news - Latest

Southampton have seen the likes of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento, and Mohammed Salisu depart during the transfer window.

Russell Martin will be desperate to replace the outgoing players, as it’s been a little quiet in terms of incomings so far.

Shea Charles, Ryan Manning, and Flynn Downes have arrived as genuine first-team options, with Joe Lumley brought in on a free to provide some cover between the sticks.

One player who has been linked with a move to St Mary’s is Sunderland’s Roberts, with journalist Alan Nixon confirming the Saints are keen on the former Celtic winger, who was described as ‘magic’ by Tony Mowbray.

The tricky wide player could provide some quality and Championship experience to Martin’s side, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 29 starts for Sunderland last season, as per FBref.

Journalist Jones has now given his verdict on the prospect of Southampton securing Roberts’ signature.

What has Jones said about Southampton and Roberts?

Jones has suggested that Roberts would be a good fit for the Saints if they manage to get him to sign on the dotted line.

The journalist adds that he would expect Roberts to thrive in this current Southampton side.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I do think that if Southampton are one of the clubs that actually go for him, that he would be a really good fit for Southampton.

“You know, they’re a club that seek to understand player background and player potential, and I think that Patrick Roberts, as he's grown up, has always really had the suitability that he could have easily come through at Southampton, and actually been one of those sorts of players that actually made a name for himself at a club of that size.

“So I think he's got really good suitability to a club like that, and they are at a point where they probably suit him too, because they should be having a season where they're on top of games, they're going to be creating a lot of chances and they're getting a lot of the ball.

“You would expect him to thrive in the sort of matches that they're going to have coming up. Plus, you've then got the potential of him getting to prove himself in the Premier League.

“That's something he's never really been able to do. Obviously made that move to Man City, but it didn't really pay off. I still think that will be niggling away at him that he'd never got that chance."

Patrick Roberts Career Stats Appearances 252 Goals 33 Assists 46 Yellow cards 10 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What’s next for Southampton?

The Saints may have to find a replacement for Che Adams in the near future, with The Telegraph previously claiming that Everton were closing in on securing his signature - he was then omitted from the squad for the win against Queens Park Rangers at St Mary's on Saturday.

It’s understood that Southampton were interested in Swansea City striker Joel Piroe as a potential replacement for Adams, but he joined Leeds United instead.

Replacing Adams adequately will be imperative after his impressive start to the season, should he leave before Friday's deadline.