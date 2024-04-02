Highlights The Denver Broncos could trade Patrick Surtain II for future draft capital and move up in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals, Rams, and Texans are potential trade partners interested in acquiring Surtain II.

Surtain II's elite skills and young age make him a valuable asset for any team looking to bolster their defense.

For the Denver Broncos to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft for their quarterback of the future, they may need to part ways with All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Thanks to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades, the Broncos are low on draft capital, leading to speculation that their 23-year-old CB could be the piece that helps them move up in the draft.

Surtain II’s also on the last cheap year of a rookie deal, meaning that working out a draft trade won’t require a mathematics degree. Wilson’s $85 million dead cap hit over the next two years could also hamper Denver’s ability to re-sign him. With all that in mind, here are three teams that could trade for Surtain II.

Arizona Cardinals

Denver’s most likely path to the top of the draft

As Payton himself said, "It's good to be (Cardinal’s GM) Monti (Ossenfort) right now." With their QB of the future in tow, The Arizona Cardinals are happy to listen to offers for the fourth overall pick. Any team would be thrilled to lock in a young All-Pro corner, but the Cardinals would be especially elated as they look to move out of their rebuilding phase of the last two years.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon blitzes at a slightly lower rate than the league average, bringing pressure 22.5% of the time. He also mixes in a fair number of zone schemes. However, regardless of scheme, a good coach can work in an All-Pro corner without much trouble. Arizona managed only 33 sacks last season. With better secondary play, that number can only go up.

The Cardinals also have the fifth most cap space and just $14 million in dead money, the lowest of any team in the top five of the draft board. So, they’ll happily sign Surtain II to the long-term deal he wants. Giving up a player of his caliber does make one wonder what else Denver would need to throw into the deal to move up to the No. 4 spot.

Potential Cardinals-Broncos Draft Trade Broncos Receive Cardinals Receive • 2024 Fourth Overall Pick • Patrick Surtain • 2024 12th overall • 2025 First round pick • 2025 Second round pick

This potential scenario would require at least one, but possibly two future first-rounders and a pair of day-two picks as well. The Cardinals also haven’t had a top-flight corner since Patrick Peterson’s prime, which was a long time ago.

According to NextGenStats, Surtain II was the most avoided CB in the league last season with just a 12.5% target rate. Opposing quarterbacks didn’t even want to try.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have a type and aren’t afraid to trade for it

Before their Super Bowl run, the Los Angeles Rams traded two first-round picks for a then 24-year-old CB, Jalen Ramsey. They also offered the Carolina Panthers two firsts for Brian Burns when they didn’t exactly look like contenders. Clearly, general manager Les Snead isn’t afraid to trade early draft picks for blue-chip players, and Surtain II would certainly qualify.

Denver would have to make this part of two separate trades in order to move up in the draft. They could send Surtain II to L.A. for two firsts and then package those with their own first to move up to the top of the draft.

Three firsts on top of some day two picks could be enough to barge their way into the top three, depending on how deadset the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots are on taking a QB.

For Los Angeles, Surtain II would fill in the gap left by Ramsey and start the process of life after Aaron Donald. It’s clear that Sean McVay values true lockdown corners that can tilt the numbers game in your favor.

Raheem Morris made the most of his talent last season, but the team needs an influx of playmakers, especially in the secondary. The Rams finished 25th in interception rate (1.7%) and 19th in yards per attempt (6.9).

The Rams rank 16th in cap space with just over $4 million in dead money. There are no major barriers to this other than the fact that Denver would need to know they can move up with the assets gained from a Surtain II trade. Otherwise, they can make the trade and still not end up with the quarterback they want.

Houston Texans

The all-in move

The Houston Texans went all-in on the 2023 NFL draft and hit the jackpot. Now, they have C.J. Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson on rookie contracts for the foreseeable future. Could they now double down on those amazing building blocks by trading for a young lockdown corner?

The move could accelerate the growth of the precocious Texans roster that made the 2023 playoffs long before anyone expected. Head coach DeMeco Ryans could unleash all sorts of exotic blitzes and simulated pressures with Surtain II locking down the other team’s best player.

Houston also has the sixth most cap space at roughly $28 million, more than enough to lock up Surtain II and their nucleus of talented young players at premium positions.

The Texans also finished 26th in yards per attempt allowed at 6.9 in 2023. They need an elite corner to solidify what’s an up-and-coming defense. Like the Rams' potential deal, Denver would need to take the picks gained from such a trade and flip them to one of the teams at the top of the draft.

The biggest hitch in this scenario is Houston’s lack of a first-round pick in this draft. The deal would have to be built around their two seconds, and a future first, which is a lot to give up, even for a CB of Surtain II’s level.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.