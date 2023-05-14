Big tackles, screaming matches, and a whole lot of bad blood – Arsenal and Manchester United’s rivalry in the 90s and 2000s was truly something special.

And at the epicentre of all that were Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane, who renewed their battle ahead of Sunday’s Premier League matches with a spot of shadowboxing. And the clip is absolute gold.

Two of the league’s most iconic players ever have had a fair share of spats in the past, most famously in the tunnel at Highbury back in 2005.

Neither man had much time for the other, with a lot of the previously mentioned bad blood stemming from one of the two players.

That, of course, is natural when you are in a team of winners. And boy were they both, with Arsenal and United the dominant English teams of that era.

But both have found respect for each other after their respective careers came to an end, and have previously shared moments of reflection.

Vieira even once revealed the disbelief people had when they saw him and Keane getting ice cream together, expressing how he had grown to like the Irishman since retiring.

"I like Roy. He is a funny guy," he said. "He paid for the ice cream that day because the better player never pays!"

Keane and Vieira go at it again

But both ex-pros reignited their feud on Sunday afternoon.

Covering Manchester City’s clash against Everton and Arsenal’s later tie against Brighton, Keane and Vieira were gearing up for coverage on Sky Sports.

And footage captured some shadowboxing going on in the centre circle of the Emirates Stadium, with Keane taking it to his old enemy.

You would not expect anything less from the former United man.

Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira. Credit: Sky Sports.

He shapes to throw a left and right shot, looking light on his feet as he does so while Vieira just laughs him off.

It’s brilliant footage and every fan who has seen it probably has the exact same expression Micah Richards had just on the corner of the screen.

Check it out below.

Video: Keane & Vieira shadow box after reuniting at the Emirates

Fans loved seeing the two icons having a bit of banter, with it bringing back memories of the two men going at it nearly two decades ago.

And while Keane preferred to throw a few fake shots at Vieira, the Frenchman decided to throw a little verbal taunt at his rival instead.

Talking about some of his previous title wins with Arsenal, Vieira referred to his side winning the league in Manchester, saying: “Of course, it can get really sweet, especially when you go to Old Trafford and win it over there.

“That makes it even more special.”

The side eye from the Arsenal great is brilliant, but the clip is made even better by the look Keane gives him in the next shot.

We love seeing these two working together on TV. And hopefully, more of the same will follow in the future.