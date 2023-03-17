Crystal Palace's hierarchy had been 'concerned for a couple weeks' prior to Patrick Vieira's dismissal, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles' hierarchy have decided to relieve Vieira of his duties at Selhurst Park due to their below-par performances and disappointing results in this calendar year.

Crystal Palace news – Patrick Vieira

On Thursday The Guardian reported that Palace chairman Steve Parish was ‘seriously considering’ sacking the French tactician following their defeat to fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

The south London outfit are now just three points above the relegation zone despite sitting in 12th position in the top-flight standings and are yet to record a victory in all competitions in 2023.

A 12-game winless run stretching back to December 31st has been compounded by Palace also failing to score in their last four outings.

And Vieira's shortcomings in recent months proved to be fatal for his Palace career, with Parish stating that the club felt a: 'change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status'.

The south London outfit's chief is said to have already started sounding out potential replacements for Vieira, with Burnley’s Vincent Kompany and Michael Carrick of Middlesbrough among those who could be targeted.

What has Jones said about Vieira?

Jones has disclosed Vieira, who earned £70,000-per-week, had done 'nothing' to alleviate the building pressure on his shoulders of late and that Palace now have a 'free hit game' against league leaders Arsenal.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “Palace have been concerned for a couple of weeks, and since then, there has been nothing to convince them he could turn the situation around.

"Changing manager now gives them a free hit game against Arsenal, then time to settle over the international break before going full steam into a bunch of games that are against relegation rivals and will determine how this season ends.”

Who do Crystal Palace play next?

Traditionally, teams tend to use international breaks as opportunities to change managers as it gives them more time to work with the squad and get their ideas across.

Vieira, therefore, may have been expecting to take charge against Arsenal over the weekend and to be given one last chance to keep his job.

That wasn't to be, though, and Palace host relegation rivals Leicester City at the beginning of April, before taking on Leeds United, Southampton, Everton, Wolves, and West Ham later that month.

It's a run of fixtures that are likely to dictate which division Palace are plying their trade in next term, and Parish will surely be desperate to have a new manager in charge ahead of those crucial encounters.

