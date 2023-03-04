Singing David Soria on a free transfer could be a smart bit of business from Crystal Palace this summer.

Crystal Palace signing David Soria on a free transfer is a 'no-brainer', journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

Heading to Spain to recruit goalkeepers is a tried and tested method for Crystal Palace after bringing in Vicente Guaita, and they could look to repeat that formula during the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace transfer news - David Soria

Palace have been linked with a move for Getafe goalkeeper Soria, as per reports from Spain. The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is a product of the Real Madrid youth academy, as per Transfermarkt.

Valued at £9m, Palace could secure themselves a bargain if they convince Soria to come to Selhurst Park.

In quotes carried by the Evening Standard, current number-one goalkeeper Vicente Guaita made it clear last year that a return to his former club Valencia is certainly something he would like. He said: "I have less and less years left and I don’t know if I will have those years to be able to return to Spain. Speaking honestly, I would like to return to Valencia. I think I could have played for many years at Valencia. Being a Valencianista, leaving the club. How can I not want to return to Valencia?”

If Guaita firms up his interest in returning to Valencia, then the signing of Soria could be an important one this summer.

What has O'Rourke said about Soria?

Signing a goalkeeper for free from Getafe is familiar teritory for Palace, with Guaita also signed from the Spanish club. O'Rourke has suggested that signing Soria on a free would be a 'no-brainer' when speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

He said: "Soria obviously will become a free-agent in the summer when his contract at Getafe expires, so it would be a bit of a no-brainer if they could get a deal done for him.

"He'd be a good goalkeeper to bring in and keep the other two goalkeepers on their toes. Obviously, Palace have had success signing Guaita from Spain, so maybe they'll be trying to repeat that formula by bringing in Soria from Getafe."

Would Soria be a good addition to Palace?

Soria has shown himself as a bit of a penalty saving specialist this season, stopping three penalties out of five faced in La Liga, as per FBRef.

Current goalkeeper Guaita is out of contract at the end of next season, when he will be 37 years old. Considering Soria is still in his twenties, it could be a smart move to bring him in as a long-term replacement.

As Vieira looks to reshape this squad at Palace going forward, bringing in a new younger number one goalkeeper would be a good way to start things off in the summer.