Highlights Patrick Vieira has revealed what happened before the infamous tunnel incident at Highbury with Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

Tensions between Manchester United and Arsenal came to a head in 2005 before a match at the Gunners' old stadium.

Despite their rivalry, Keane and Vieira admit their battles made them better players and they are now seen as Premier League greats.

The reasons behind one of the most infamous moments in Premier League history have finally been revealed, as Patrick Vieira has explained what led to the tunnel incident between himself, Roy Keane and Gary Neville in 2005.

The rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal had reached a tipping point in the clubs' histories, with the Red Devils having ended the Gunners' 49 game unbeaten run earlier in the season, which has since been toppled by Bayer Leverkusen. With tensions at an all-time high, it appeared that the Arsenal captain launched a verbal assault on the United defender, leading to his opposition number stepping in and defending his teammate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Keane and Vieira played each other 20 times, with both of them winning seven games.

The clash between the two players in the Highbury tunnel has become one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history. Now, almost 20-years on from the incident, Vieria has come clean about what caused the fracas in the first place.

Vieria Admits Tunnel Incident Was Planned

The Frenchman's dislike for Neville led to the incident

Appearing on the most recent edition of the Stick to Football podcast, Vieira, who was one of the greatest midfielder's of his generation, explained that he had planned to confront Neville before the game which was what led to tensions boiling over in the Highbury tunnel. The 47-year-old explained:

"That was planned by me. Because of the nine years I spent at Arsenal, I didn’t like you at all. It is true, I couldn’t stand you at all [Gary Neville] because you were kicking everybody, and especially Robert [Pires] when he was there. "In that game I was like I must make you aware that today you are not going to touch Robert - I knew that was the plan for you because you struggled against Robert. "In the warm-up, if I saw you going into the tunnel, I would run after you. I saw you running, and I just ran behind you and wanted to make you aware that today would be different and something that wasn’t going to happen."

Vieira's intimidation tactics ultimately backfired. Despite scoring the opening goal, Arsenal found themselves on the receiving end of a 4-2 defeat thanks to strikes from Ryan Giggs, Cristiano Ronaldo and a delightful chip from John O'Shea.

Roy Keane's View of Tunnel Incident

The United Legend confronted Vieira for targeting Neville

Whilst it was Neville that had initially been targeted, it was ultimately Keane who decided to step up to his fellow skipper. The Irishman revealed that he was annoyed by the fact Vieira only went after one person, rather than taking issue with the entire United team:

"I came out and I knew there were noises. I forgot my armband so that’s why I had to go back up the tunnel. When I came back out the second time, I knew that something had gone on, and I remember what you [Gary] told me previously. "I was agitated. My annoyance was that he went after Gary – you go after one, you go after all of us."

Despite the bitter animosity that was apparent between the two during their playing days, both Keane and Vieira admitted to relishing their battles against one another, claiming it made them both better players. Nowadays, they are both regarded as Premier League greats.