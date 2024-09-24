Patrick Vieira is a finalist to be the next Atlanta United head coach, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Vieira was most recently the manager of Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, the sister club of Manchester City, but left after one season by mutual consent. They finished 13th in the league in his lone season. Viera was briefly linked with the U.S. national team job that has since gone to Mauricio Pochettino.

Doug McIntyre of Yahoo! Sports reported last month that Vieira and Atlanta had spoke.

Atlanta United are in the midst of a pivotal transition this winter. Atlanta United parted ways with head coach Gonzalo Pineda this summer and technical director Carlos Bocanegra this fall.

They added Russia international attacker Alexey Miranchuk this summer after transferring out stars Thiago Almada, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Caleb Wiley. It was the most transfer funds ever received by one club in one window ($42 million guaranteed with add-ons that could see the number rise north of $50 million).

Atlanta still has two Designated Player spots open that they intend to fill this winter. Club president Garth Lagerwey told GIVEMESPORT a few months ago that the club intends to reinvest all the funds raised back into the club.

Prior to his time with Strasbourg, Vieira was manager of Premier League side Crystal Palace. He also was manager of Nice. His coaching career began in MLS with NYCFC, where he had a successful two-and-a-half year run.