Patrick Vieira is among one of the classiest engine room operators to ever grace the beautiful game and, having turned out for some of Europe’s biggest clubs in Arsenal, Inter Milan and Juventus, had the pleasure of lining up alongside some of the greatest to play.

Now working on the other side of the white line, in the Genoa dugout after leaving Strasbourg in the summer of 2024, the imposing Frenchman often springs to mind when thinking of the fiercest midfielders of his generation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vieira is eighth in France's all-time appearance list, having notched 107 outings for Les Bleus between 1997 and 2009.

In the infancy of his career, the one-time World Cup winner stood tall above the rest at Cannes before catching the eye of Serie A juggernauts AC Milan – a club whom he played just five times for. Then beckoned the most impressive stint of his career.

Arsenal took a chance on the out-of-favour youngster, and he went on to carve a career that a large chunk of professionals would be jealous of. Manning the engine room with ease, the 107-cap France international played 405 times in north London.

Spells at Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City followed before he called it quits and hung up his boots in the summer of 2011 – and it’s not unfair to say that his repertoire of former teammates is difficult to rival.

Back in 2022, Vieira sat down with Sky Sports to go discuss all aspects of his career, including the toughest opponents of his career. But when talking about his best ever teammates, the Senegal-born ace couldn’t help but wax lyrical about his compatriot Zinedine Zidane.

“It is really difficult but two to three players [come to mind] as the best. I would say, at international level, Zinedine Zidane because he made everything look so easy. Sometimes you could give him a ball, sometimes a really bad ball, and it would become a good ball because of his technical ability. He’s unbelievable, he’s the best one.”

Close

Zidane’s imposing stature belied his technical ability – he was able to glide round opponents with ease and picking out a perfectly timed pass looked effortless. The two played alongside one another on 66 different occasions and lost just eight times.

Alongside Zidane, Vieira also singled out former Arsenal duo Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp – both of whom are widely considered to be among the north Londoners’ greatest players of all time – as two of his best-ever teammates.