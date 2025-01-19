When you think of fearsome midfielders in the Premier League era, Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira springs to mind, but even the ex-Juventus enforcer struggled to contain some of Europe’s elite. That said, who were the two toughest opponents of his career?

All in all, there was very little that the imposing Frenchman, now 48 years of age, didn’t achieve throughout his illustrious career – both domestically and on the international stage. He won the World Cup in 1998 and the Premier League on three occasions.

He emerged through Cannes’ academy ranks before being spotted by AC Milan, who managed to lure him to the San Siro in 1995. Stints at Arsenal, Inter Milan and Manchester City followed as he emerged as one of the best French footballers of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Vieira holds the joint-most red cards (8) in the long and storied history of the Premier League alongside Richard Dunne and Duncan Ferguson.

Throughout his 405-game career in north London at Arsenal, the period of his career he is best remembered for, the defensive midfielder had the displeasure of lining up against the likes of Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Gary Speed.

Perhaps most notably were his fiery battles – which consisted of crunching tackles, screaming matches and a shedload of tension – with Manchester United midfielder-turned-pundit Roy Keane, but was the Irishman one of his toughest opponents?

Born and raised in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, Vieira sat down with Sky Sports Football to answer the web’s most searched question about him and answered everything from whether he still speaks to Arsene Wenger to his toughest opponents ever.

Without a second to think, the one-time World Cup winner did name-drop his former foe Keane as the hardest opponent he faced during his spell in England, while he also shed light on the brilliance of 74-cap Netherlands international Edgar Davids.

“In England, I would say Roy Keane, of course, because I believe that he is one of the best. [At] international level, Edgar Davids was tough to play against. When we played a couple of games against each other for France and Holland, he was a tough one to play against as well.”

Albeit on the shorter end of the spectrum, Davids became synonymous for his tenacity and eagerness to win possession of the ball and, in his three outings against the former Arsenal leader, won twice and lost the other – a 3-1 defeat while playing for Juventus.

By virtue of their time shared in the Premier League, Keane – one of the hardest players in football history – and Vieira were regular opponents, having faced each other on 20 occasions. The pair boast seven wins apiece alongside six draws.