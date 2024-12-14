There are few more iconic images in Premier League history than dominant ex-Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira donning a long-sleeved Gunners shirt at the peak of his powers. One detail that was almost always present when the Frenchman took to the field, but some may not have noticed, is the wet patch at the front of his top.

Where the Arsenal badge was sometimes placed - directly in the centre of the shirt - Vieira would apply Vicks VapoRub, creating a damp appearance. The ointment is usually applied to the chest for medical reasons, to help fight the symptoms of a cold, such as a sore throat and cough.

Related Ranking the 11 Greatest Arsenal Players in Premier League History From Thierry Henry to Bukayo Saka, Arsenal have had some world-class players over the years.

Patrick Vieira on Use of VapoRub

It helped relieve stress and anxiety

Close

However, the Premier League-winning captain utilised the substance for a different type of relief, as he explained in an interview on CBS Sports. After discussing the nerves and anxiety he sometimes experienced on the pitch, Vieira explained the reason behind his application of the vapour rub:

"You are trying to find something that can help give you an extra one per cent more. That can be throughout the week, how you prepare yourself every day, to get into the Saturday game at your best to perform. "I had these things where sometimes - because I was getting a little bit maybe anxious - so it was to help me relieve that little bit of stress. It was important for me and every time I needed this kind of [relief], I had it there."

In another interview, this time with TNT Sports, the former Inter Milan and Manchester City midfielder went into further detail, explaining how his breathing was helped significantly by the unusual habit: "I don’t know if it’s iconic or not. You know when you’re on the field, sometimes you get a little bit tired, it helped you to breathe much better. I don’t know if it worked but it was good to wear it." Watch the clip below:

Whether he'd like to admit it or not, Vieira was and always will be one of the most recognisable and iconic-looking stars to have graced the English game. He sits at the top of the tree when it comes to the greatest midfield players in Premier League history - alongside the likes of Roy Keane, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Vieira has made the sixth-most appearances (279) of any Arsenal player in Premier League history.

Related Patrick Vieira’s Ultimate 5-a-side Team - Pires and Ibrahimovic Miss Out The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder played alongside some of the greatest players of his era - he named his ultimate 5-a-side team.

Statistics in this article courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-12-24.