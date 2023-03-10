Crystal Palace are ‘still happy’ with manager Patrick Vieira despite their struggles of late, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles have been disappointing for large periods this season and are now in danger of being dragged into the Premier League relegation battle for the final months of 2022/23.

Crystal Palace news – Patrick Vieira

Midway through January, the Daily Mail claimed that the pressure was starting to build on Vieira’s shoulders after a run of six defeats in seven games across all competitions.

Palace then secured very respectable back-to-back draws against high-flying Manchester United and Newcastle United, but they are still waiting for their first victory in 2023.

Vieira enjoyed an impressive maiden campaign at Selhurst Park, guiding Palace to a 12th-placed finish and the semi-finals of the FA Cup while overseeing an overhaul of the first-team squad.

And although the south London side are sitting in the same position in the top-flight standings at the time of writing, there is a negative atmosphere building around the club.

Scoring goals has been Palace’s biggest weakness this season, with talisman Wilfried Zaha their top scorer with just six strikes.

What has O’Rourke said about Vieira?

O’Rourke believes that the Palace hierarchy and chairman Steve Parish ‘want to back Vieira’ and are hoping that the French tactician can lead them to a more successful season next term.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “I believe Palace are still happy with him, and they are keeping faith with Patrick Vieira to turn things around and ensure they don't get dragged into that fight.

“They want to back Vieira and hope for a better season next season with him in charge.”

Who do Palace play next?

Palace’s fortunes may not change anytime soon unfortunately for their supporters as they face a tricky run of fixtures leading up to the international break.

The capital club host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City over the weekend before they take on fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

League leaders Arsenal then play host to Palace before the players go off to represent their respective countries.

Vieira surely deserves more time to turn Palace’s fortunes around given their promising 2021/22 showing and lack of transfer activity, but the French tactician will need to secure three points soon.