Crystal Palace’s next three games ‘will be telling’ for the future of manager Patrick Vieira, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Palace have been dragged into the Premier League relegation scrap following a run of disappointing results in 2023, piling the pressure on Vieira’s shoulders in recent weeks.

Crystal Palace news – Patrick Vieira

The Eagles enjoyed a very promising maiden campaign under the tutelage of their French tactician, finishing in 12th position in the top-flight standings while also reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

However, Palace have been unable to build on the solid foundations that Vieira put down in 2021/22, though, and appear to have regressed on the pitch.

An 11-game winless run in all competitions stretching back to December 31st has seen the gap between the capital club and the bottom three close to just three points.

And Palace became the first team on record to go three Premier League games without registering a shot on target following their defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

Jones previously told GMS that the south London outfit’s hierarchy ‘want to back Vieira’ but results and performances will surely have to improve quickly if he is to retain their backing.

What has Jones said about Vieira?

When asked about Vieira’s current situation, Jones stated to GMS that Palace's next three fixtures could be crucial.

He said: “We wrote last week that eyes were starting to come on Vieira and that the club were hopeful that he could convince them that he was the man to keep going forward.

“The next three games will be telling in that sense. They've got a derby with Brighton on Wednesday, which is a really, really tough game, they've got a trip to league leaders Arsenal after that.

“And then the next game after that is a scrap with Leicester, which basically could be a fight between two teams who are fighting to avoid falling below the relegation line.”

Does Vieira deserve more time?

Vieira may have spent around £115 million on new signings since arriving at Selhurst Park 18 months ago, but that is a relatively modest figure compared to Palace’s rivals.

The 46-year-old has also overhauled the first-team squad on a tight budget and has had to cope without influential former loanee Conor Gallagher this season.

While an upturn in fortunes is needed sooner rather than later at Palace, the blame does not lie solely at Vieira’s door, and he has already shown he is a capable manager at this level.