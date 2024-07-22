Highlights Patrick Williams needs to improve offensively to justify the Chicago Bulls' investment in a contract extension.

He has shown potential in catch-and-shoot and pull-up shooting but needs to score with more volume.

Williams must develop as a playmaker and driver to enhance scoring opportunities

Through four seasons with the Chicago Bulls , forward Patrick Williams has shown he can be a valuable defender, and on offense, there has been some promising development. Williams has the tools and seemingly the instincts to be a difference-maker on the defensive end of the floor, and that has been demonstrated at various points in recent seasons.

Williams is typically more than competent on-ball on that end, and his feel and length enable him to be an impactful team defender.

On the other end, there have been encouraging signs, as he’s become a fairly respectable catch-and-shoot player who has gotten better with pull-ups off of that. He had a pretty solid last season before a foot injury cut his year short in late January as well, and he could've helped Chicago more in last season's closing stretch if he wasn't sidelined with that ailment.

That being said, while there has been some growth on offense, from here, Williams will have to show more offensively to have warranted the Bulls signing him by way of a five-year, $90 million deal (with the fifth year being a player option) this summer. He’ll need to be viable game-to-game at that end of the floor.

Williams Needs to Justify Bulls' Commitment

Williams has to deliver more this season

Williams has had ups and downs offensively, but there are things he can build on to keep progressing on that end of the court this coming season. To those points, it’s not been all on Williams, either, as young players need time to develop, and there have been many others involved, and Chicago has typically been a fringe playoff team.

Over the last two seasons, Williams has averaged 10.0 and 10.2 points per outing, on 55.3 and 57.6 percent true shooting. To his credit, he converted 40.9 percent of his three-point attempts over that span, which included a hit rate of 39.9 percent in the 2023-24 campaign. He hit 38.8 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-point attempts last season, per NBA.com’s shot tracking data.

Granted, the deep shooting volume hasn’t been particularly high for him, and that was 3.4 per contest in 2023-24. Nonetheless, he can build on that this coming season, or in his chances, keep getting more proficient with those looks and with the quickness of his release.

In the 2024-25 season, it would be a welcome sign for Chicago if Williams demonstrates more on-ball/shot creation growth, especially, though.

Williams' 2023-24 Season Averages Category Stats PTS 10.0 3PT% 39.9% TS% 55.3% AST 1.5 TO 1.3 STL 0.9 BLK 0.8

He did improve some in that aspect of his game over the past two seasons; he’ll just need further progress in that area from here, as he gains more experience in his fifth year.

Williams still may not be doing it at a high volume as compared to some others, such as Zach LaVine if he sticks around with Chicago or Coby White , but there have been some encouraging flashes from Williams as a pull-up creator.

He still has to make further progress in that area this season. However, Williams shot a pretty respectable 45.7 percent on pull-up attempts overall last season, on what was a frequency of 25.6 percent, per NBA.com's shot tracking data.

If he can continue to be more proficient in that aspect, it would pay dividends for Williams as a scorer in the halfcourt, where he could take advantage of potential hard closeouts to the corners and/or after ball-swing deliveries above-the-break.

From there, it'll be intriguing to watch if Williams can demonstrate some more tangible growth as a driving presence, or show some more progression as a secondary playmaker/connective passer. He had 4.9 drives per game in 2023-24, in which he averaged 2.4 points per outing, per Second Spectrum's Tracking Data.

While he might not be a high-volume driver at any point, it would make a difference if Williams could show more versatility in those situations. There were flashes from him with change-of-pace, to mesh with straight-line or straight-line drives to counter closeouts; he'll just have to build on that more to keep defenders more honest.

Plus, as was alluded to, if Williams could at least be a more legitimate secondary playmaker in those instances, it'd make a difference as well; he had an assist rate of 7.7 percent last season. Even with the others involved from a passing standpoint, it would be impactful if Williams could provide something more meaningful in that aspect, to help Chicago generate more quality opportunities on the perimeter.

In any case, even with Williams proving to be a quality defensive presence for Chicago to this point, and him being a multi-positional player and playmaker at that end, he has to show he can be more reliable offensively to justify the Bulls' commitment.

He's still set to enter just his age-23 season in 2024-25, so there's reason to believe he can be, but it's time for Williams to produce more in Year 5, particularly with DeMar DeRozan no longer with Chicago, and other guys, such as rookie Matas Buzelis , set to be in the fold.