Highlights Patriots signed new deals with many key players, but Matthew Judon has yet to receive an extension.

With Judon's age and the Patriots rebuild, the two parties may be on separate timelines.

As the team may look to spend top dollar at WR and OT, Judon's price tag could be an issue in a new deal being reached.

The New England Patriots have signed new deals with countless key players around the roster, including Rhamondre Stevenson, Jahlani Tavai, and David Andrews.

They also retained plenty of internal free agents this past March during the open market period. However, one key player on the defense has yet to get the new deal he's been looking for.

Matthew Judon has been one of the NFL's top pass rushers since signing with New England, and is hoping to get a new deal before the 2024 regular season. Two months before kickoff, it appears the two sides still have plenty of distance between them:

Judon will be 32 years old when the Patriots start their regular season, and had his 2023 campaign cut short by a torn bicep that had him sidelined for 13 contests on the year.

Will the Patriots look to trade the aging pass rusher? Try to play him for one last ride? Or will an agreement be reached that will keep the edge rusher in Foxboro for the long term?

Judon On the Patriots Timeline

Can a rebuilding roster afford to pay premium on an aging vet?

The talent of Judon is undeniable. The edge rusher has combined for 32 sacks in the 38 games he's played for New England. His arrival has brought a presence off the edge that the franchise needed, and has helped this defense become one of the strongest units in the league when healthy. However, the team underwent a disastrous 2023 campaign, and the organization as a whole is hitting the reset button.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Matt Judon's 15.5 sack campaign in 2022 was the third-best single season sack total in Patriots' franchise history. Hall of Famer Andre Tippett holds the top two seasons, with 18.5 (1984) and 16.5 (1985).

With an open rebuild, the team will look to acquire pieces it can depend on for the long haul. While Judon may come out and produce in 2024, he will only get older, and the risk of his decline will only increase. When the veteran signed with New England, he inked a four-year, $54.5 million dollar deal.

Even if the four-time Pro Bowler is okay signing a shorter contract, his price tag will likely range well over the $20 million range per year, and that could make the decision tough on the Patriots' front office as they head into a season where other premium positions like wide receiver and offensive tackle may require heavy spending next offseason.

This situation isn't easy for either side, and it will be one to monitor throughout the rest of the offseason. But if the two don't work something out soon, Judon's days in New England could be numbered.

