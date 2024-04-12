Highlights The New England Patriots could be an efficient team in 2024 by running a ball-control offense, and playing solid defense

The team should commit to starting QB Jacoby Brissett for the entire season.

A trade down with the Minnesota Vikings could net valuable draft capital for New England.

For decades, the New England Patriots have been one of the NFL's model franchises. But Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are gone, and the team is moving on to a new era. However, that doesn't mean they have to be bad. There are teams who are supposed to be rebuilding, like last year's Houston Texans, who are capable of far exceeding expectations and going on a playoff run.

It is possible for the Patriots to have that kind of year in 2024, but it will require certain steps. The Patriots have valuable draft capital and a significant amount of cap space. This is how they could use those assets to build a competitive team this year.

Run a Ball Control Style Offense and Punishing Defense

The team should start Jacoby Brissett for the entire season

Jacoby Brissett, who the Patriots signed to a one-year $8 million contract this offseason, has starting experience and has always played well when he has the chance. New England should commit to starting the quarterback for the entire season. If he plays well, he is still only 31 years old and could be extended. If he plays poorly, the team could look to select a quarterback in 2025.

With Brissett making smart choices, the Patriots could have an above-average offense. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is a bruiser who is also adept at catching passes. The team also has three quality veteran pass catchers in Juju Smith-Schuster, K.J. Osborne, and Kendrick Bourne. Tight end Hunter Henry signed a contract extension this offseason as well.

New England signed tackle Mike Onwenu to an extension early in free agency, and he is a key piece for the team. The Patriots currently have journeyman Conor McDermott topping their depth chart at left tackle, and that position needs to be upgraded in the draft.

Patriots' Offensive Line Depth Chart Position First String Second String Left Tackle Conor McDermott Vederian Lowe Left Guard Cole Strange Nick Leverett Center David Andrews Jake Andrews Right Guard Sidy Sow Atonio Mafi Right Tackle Mike Onwenu Chukwuma Okorafor

The Patriots also have the chance to thrive on defense. The front seven features high-end players in Christian Barmore and Matthew Judon. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez looked like a future star in 2023 and will be back. Safety Kyle Duggar inked an extension with the Pats in April.

There Is an Obvious Trade for New England to Make

A deal with the Minnesota Vikings could net valuable draft capital

Earlier in the offseason, the Minnesota Vikings, who own the 11th selection in the draft, acquired a second first-round pick. After losing Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Vikings are looking for a quarterback of the future and now have the ammo to move up.

The Patriots should trade the No. 3 pick in the draft to the Vikings for the 11th and 23rd picks and other draft capital. New England would then own three of the first 34 selections and would be able to improve their roster dramatically.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Patriots threw 16 touchdown passes as a team last year. Dak Prescott threw 16 touchdown passes in the month of November.

With the 11th overall pick, the Patriots would have the opportunity to draft Olu Fashanu out of Penn State. The incredibly athletic Fashanu could come in and start for the team on the left side. Fashanu and Onwenu would give the Pats bookend tackles for many years to come.

With the 23rd overall selection, New England could draft Jer'zhan Newton, a defensive tackle from Illinois. Newton is an undersized playmaker, fitting the model of success stories like Aaron Donald and Calijah Kancey. Newton and Barmore would present huge problems up the middle for quarterbacks.

The Patriots may have some veteran wide receivers, but they could also get younger at the position. The University of Texas product Xavier Worthy recently broke the all-time 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine. His speed can add a different dimension to the Patriots' offense and open things up for the other playmakers.

The Patriots Struck Out With Big Free Agents and Have Money to Spend

The team should be on the lookout for potential draft-day trades

Right now, the Patriots have more than $50 million in cap space, and it's not because the team didn't attempt to spend in free agency. New England made a serious run at star wide receiver Calvin Ridley before he signed with the Tennessee Titans.

It is common for star players to be traded on draft night as teams find their younger replacements. Wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins have both failed to ink long-term deals with their teams and could be available. So could offensive lineman Cam Robinson, who the Jacksonville Jaguars may be looking to replace.

Top Remaining NFL Free Agents Player 2023 Team Position Justin Simmons Denver Broncos Safety Stephon Gilmore Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Connor Williams Miami Dolphins Center Mekhi Becton New York Jets Offensive Tackle Dalton Risner Minnesota Vikings Guard

There are also some top players who are still available in free agency. With their money advantage, the Patriots could have the inside track on signing some of them. The top remaining free agents include Justin Simmons, Xavien Howard, Carl Lawson, and Adoree' Jackson.

How the Patriots Could Compete in 2024

The team has to utilize all of its assets

The Texans were expected to win a handful of games last year and ended up going to the playoffs thanks to the play of C.J. Stroud. The Patriots should go in a different direction, letting Brissett play quarterback competently and winning because of the defense.

If the Patriots stay at the No. 3 pick, they could select Drake Maye, who would need time to develop and would also need offensive weapons and a strong line. Instead, New England could acquire those weapons and linemen first, then bring in a quarterback. Trading down could help with that.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills both got worse this year. The Patriots could build out the rest of their roster through free agency and smart trades. With Brissett starting, the team could add quality players and make a run at a wild card spot.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.