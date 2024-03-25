Highlights The New England Patriots are open to trading the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots need a quarterback, but could improve their roster in multiple ways by trading down.

There are two clear candidates to work with if New England actually follows through with a trade.

Unlike the Washington Commanders, the New England Patriots' plans with their top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft don't appear set in stone.

On Sunday, Patriots' head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters, including ESPN's Mike Reiss, that the team is "still open" to trading the No. 3 overall selection despite their massive need at quarterback. Mayo maintained filling the void atop his squad's QB depth chart is "definitely a priority," but added New England is willing to consider "any type of deals that come our way."

The Patriots inked old friend Jacoby Brissett to a one-year, $8 million contract early in free agency, and shipped Mac Jones off to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round pick (No. 192 overall) to kick off the reshaping of their QB room. Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke are also on the roster.

Other Needs New England Can Address

An infusion of skill-position talent would be welcome

Outside of Randy Moss and Rob Gronkowski - who played only four games together in New England - the Patriots have never been known for boasting the most talented weapons cache. Instead, Tom Brady helped turn late-round or undrafted wide receivers, such as Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, and Chris Hogan into valuable contributors.

This approach can work when you have Brady throwing passes in Josh McDaniels' system. However, for Mac Jones, more talent was necessary. The same will be true for whatever rookie quarterback enters the building, and is why the Patriots made such a strong push for Calvin Ridley, who ultimately turned them down to catch passes from Will Levis with the Tennessee Titans.

Implementing such a philosophical shift in free agency without a franchise quarterback in place is, for all intents and purposes, impossible. The best way for New England to get game-changing players at the skill positions while finding their next long-term signal caller is through the draft. To do that, they need more premium picks, which they can acquire by moving down from No. 3 overall.

Should they truly trade the pick, the Patriots will pick up a massive haul no matter how far they ultimately go back. They would almost assuredly net an additional first-round selection in this draft and next year's, along with a day-two pick for 2024. As Drake Maye's status inside the top-three seemingly becomes less certain each passing day, moving back sooner than later may be the best play.

As things currently stand, New England has a solid tight end in Hunter Henry, but is slated to trot JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne onto the field as their outside wide receivers. Trading back would allow them to take advantage of the position's impressive draft depth and add one or even two wideouts, while still getting a second-tier QB prospect, like Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix.

The Patriots could also use a left tackle, as Trent Brown departed in free agency to man the right tackle spot for the Cincinnati Bengals. Standout tackles Joe Alt and Olumuyiwa Fashanu could be in consideration for their initial draft pick if they don't drop too far down the board.

Who Could Trade for the No. 3 Pick?

Minnesota and Las Vegas are the most QB-needy teams

There appear to be two major suitors for the No. 3 overall pick if New England elects to take calls: The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders. Both are in need of big upgrades at the quarterback spot, and may feel the need to make a splash.

Minnesota has multiple first-round selections in the upcoming draft (No. 11 and 23) after executing a pick swap earlier this month, but no day-two picks in 2024 to supplement those and their 2025 first-round choice. The Raiders, meanwhile, do not possess two first-round picks in this draft but have all of their original picks both this year and next.

Outside of Minnesota and Las Vegas, the majority of teams have a player or plan in place at quarterback for the near future, limiting the number of potential trade candidates. The Denver Broncos could mortgage their entire future by making a move up the board, but that would not be in their best interest.

If there were a potential deep-sleeper, the Los Angeles Rams might be it. They are set short-term with Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo, but Stafford recently turned 36 years old and had some arm issues last season.

Taking the leap from No. 19 to No. 3 overall would be drastic and involve nearly all of their premium draft choices for 2024 and 2025, but if any team were willing to part ways with that much draft capital, it would be the Rams.

