Highlights Despite a rough 2023 season, the New England Patriots' defense was still very impressive.

Jerrod Mayo's renowned defensive expertise will be crucial to helping the defense repeat that feat in 2024.

With a young QB and questions lingering around the offense, the Patriots will need to rely on their defense again.

The 2023 NFL season was a rough one for the New England Patriots. The team struggled throughout the season, and they wound up finishing last in the AFC East for the first time since 2000. It's been a while since things have gotten this low for the franchise, but there were a couple of positives that could be taken from the 2023 campaign.

One of the biggest of those positives was the performance of their defense. While the offense struggled to do much of anything throughout the season, their defense was quietly very impressive. New England played a handful of close, low-scoring games that they only had a chance in because of their defense.

Their 4-13 record led to the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, and their next era under Jerod Mayo is already underway. With a young quarterback and a load of question marks on the surrounding offense, the defense will need to be impressive again in 2024 if the Patriots want to have any shot at competing.

The Patriots' Defense Was Impressive in 2023

They'll need to repeat that performance in 2024 if the team has any shot at competing

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, New England's defense was impressive in a lot of ways. The team was good against the pass, giving up the 11th-fewest passing yards in the league. However, they were even better against the run. New England's defense stifled their opponents' rushing attacks. New England gave up just 1,584 total rushing yards on the year, good enough for the 4th-fewest in the league. The Patriots gave up the seventh-fewest total yards in the league, and finished near the middle of the NFL in points allowed.

Nobody is claiming the defense was elite, or even in the top five. Still, credit is due where credit is due, and New England's defensive unit deserves some praise for their effort and performance down the stretch, in what was a rough season for the franchise.

Patriots Defense in 2023 Stat Category Production NFL Ranking Rushing Yards Allowed 1,584 4th Passing Yards Allowed 3,543 11th Total Yards Allowed 5,127 7th Points Allowed 366 15th

The success of their defense will be of upmost importance during the 2024 season as well. New England drafted Drake Maye with the third overall pick, which means they at least were able to (hopefully) find their long-term solution at the quarterback position this offseason. Aside from Maye, though, they did little to address the lack of talent elsewhere on the offense.

Also, worth noting, the offense New England is running will be different as well. There are a lot of new coaches in new positions for the team, and one of those is their recent offensive coordinator hire, Alex Van Pelt. With a new offense, and a rookie quarterback who lacks a bit of talent around him, the Patriots are going to have to lean on their defense similarly to how they did during the 2023 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jerod Mayo knows a thing or two about defense. During his eight-year career, Mayo won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2008, was named a First-Team All Pro in 2010, and made the Pro Bowl in the 2010 and 2012 seasons.

Luckily for the Pats, their new head coach knows a thing or two about the defensive side of the ball. Mayo spent his entire playing career with the Patriots, playing as a linebacker for the team from 2008-2015. A few years after he retired from his playing career, he joined the team as a linebackers coach in 2019. He's coached in that role for the past couple of years, before being promoted to the head coaching position this offseason.

The Patriots are the only NFL team Mayo has ever played (and coached) for

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Mayo has spent a ton of time with the team, and has been successful throughout both his playing and coaching careers up to this point. He's an expert when it comes to the defensive aspect of the game, and his experience will figure to be very helpful this season.

Mayo certainly has big shoes to fill in replacing an icon like Bill Belichick. The key will be to balance what he learned from Belichick, the only coach he ever played for in the NFL, and being his authentic self to the players in the locker room.

New England also happens to play in what appears to be a tough AFC East, with the Bills expected to once again win the divison, and the Dolphins and Jets expected to compete for wild card spots.

Ultimately, if the Patriots are going to have any chance of competing in 2024, their defense is going to have to be impressive. The unit was impressive last year, and deserved more recognition than they received. If they can do that again in 2024, they might start to receive their credit, and win some games in the process.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.