In the thick of the offseason, teams are hard at work through spring practices as they start to familiarize themselves with their new schemes, players, and strategies ahead of the 2024 season.

For the New England Patriots, the team is operating on a totally clean slate, with a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterback all on the agenda for the new year.

Also up in the air is the uncertainty at wideout. While it's early, and players haven't even put on pads yet, there has been one name who has stood out as the most impressive piece in the passing game through the early practices so far, and it's second-year wideout DeMario Douglas. The Athletic's Chad Graff discussed as much in his recent article:

Douglas was by far the Patriots’ best and most explosive playmaker in practice this spring. Every time he got the ball in his hands, good things seemed to happen for the offense.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Douglas found a way to carve out a role as a rookie and led the team in receiving yards last season with 561.

Looking to build on that success, it appears the 23-year-old could continue as one of the ball club's top weapons moving forward.

The Patriots Wideout Room is Wide Open

It's no secret that New England is in need of dynamic pass-catchers.

Even after leading the team in yards last season, Douglas' role is far from cemented as a starting weapon on this team.

This past offseason, the front office was aggressive in their pursuit of adding receivers. They failed to reel in Calvin Ridley but still double-dipped in the 2024 NFL Draft with Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker while adding K.J. Osborn on a one-year, $4 million deal.

Still, proven production will earn him the trust of the new staff, and Douglas has taken advantage of his early opportunities through offseason activities.

Whether it's Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye under center, they'd be thrilled to have a dependable receiving threat like the Liberty product operating out of the slot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: DeMario Douglas ranked third among qualified rookie wideouts in 2023 for YAC/REC with 7.0. Rashee Rice was first with 8.3.

On a roster that likely won't have more than a max of six receivers, the room is currently filled with intriguing candidates who are battling for spots on the team. Likely secure in their chances of making the 53-man squad would be Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, and both rookies. That means just two spots remain for Osborn, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kayshon Boutte, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor, Kawaan Baker, JaQuae Jackson, and David Wallis.

In the same article, Graff discussed that Smith-Schuster didn't appear to possess the 'same explosiveness' as he had in the past. After a disappointing 260-yard 2023 campaign, the veteran wideout could find himself on the open market before the regular season begins.

