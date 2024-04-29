Highlights NFL comeback unlikely: Tom Brady may coach in the NFL, but likely won't play again.

Despite Tom Brady telling his barber that he’d be willing to make an NFL comeback, his old franchise doesn’t expect the G.O.A.T. to make a return… on the field anyway.

Brady has been retired for over a full year now, and at 46 years old, going on 47 in August, New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo doesn't foresee any scenario where the middle-aged QB would return to the team to play—though he's not ruling out a different kind of return to Foxboro for Brady, as he told Boston’s WEEI:

I love Tom. The door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach. But as far as going on the field, I don't know.

The titans of any sport rarely get into coaching and usually struggle when they do. Could Brady break yet another mold in his second act?

Would Tom Brady Ever Coach?

Brady returning to coach seems as likely as Bill Belichick taking snaps at middle linebacker

When it comes to coaching, all-time greats obviously possess the knowledge to help younger players. However, imparting that knowledge in a digestible way to less talented people often proves more difficult.

Wayne Gretzky, Isiah Thomas, Art Shell, Ted Williams, and Magic Johnson count among the amazing athletes who utterly failed at coaching. Johnson and Thomas even doubled-dipped as awful general managers as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tom Brady, who was born in 1977 (!) and turns 47 in August, is about a decade older than current Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo. In fact, the seven-time Super Bowl champ is older than over half of the NFL's current head coaches, with 17 of the 32 born in 1978 or later. Raheem Morris and Dan Campbell are both only about a year older than Brady as well.

A few greats who managed to buck that trend were Larry Bird, Mike Ditka, and Lenny Wilkens. More often than not, though, it’s the role players like Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr, or Bill Walsh that become great coaches rather than their much more famous counterparts.

When it comes to Brady, it’s really hard to imagine him spending hours in a film room teaching Drake Maye how to look off a safety properly. In 2016, he told the Buffalo News:

Coaching wouldn't be for me. No, certainly not. I like playing. I wouldn't be a good coach. I don't have the patience to be a coach.

Clearly, New England could use his expertise with five quarterbacks on the roster and a newly drafted heir apparent in Maye, whom the Patriots drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. People do change as they get older, but we’d be fully flabbergasted if Brady started patrolling NFL sidelines in a hoodie.

And while Brady clearly still has the competitive fire, respect, and processing speed to play in the NFL, his body might make it tough to stay under center for a full 17-game season, even if his game was never predicated much on physical gifts.

We'll all have to make due with him commenting on our favorite sport in a FOX booth come the fall, as he's set to take on his long-awaited role as the broadcaster's top color commentator for their NFL coverage as former players continue to flood the NFL Media space.

