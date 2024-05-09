Highlights

The New England Patriots selected QB Joe Milton III in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to the Pats' director of scouting, Milton had "too much talent to pass up" despite the team taking Drake Maye No. 3 overall.

If recent history is any indication, Milton could end up having a better professional career than Maye.

The New England Patriots secured their quarterback of the future in the 2024 NFL Draft when they turned down tempting trade offers for the selection they used on North Carolina signal-caller Drake Maye. That didn't stop them from adding another tantalizing QB prospect late on day three, though.

In the sixth round, Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf nabbed Tennessee's Joe Milton III with pick No. 193, electing to add further competition to New England's positional room already consisting of Maye, Jacoby Brissett, and Bailey Zappe.

When discussing the decision on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Wolf told the ESPN insider Milton's raw ability was too impressive to ignore at that stage of the event.

I had the opportunity to watch Joe play live... just watching him throw the football is unbelievable... we feel like there's some things that we can work with and develop. It was just one of those picks where there was too much talent in him to pass that up.

Wolf pointed to Milton's "rocket for an arm" and athleticism as intriguing traits for the young passer. Milton spent only one of his six collegiate seasons as a full-time starter, but posted some impressive numbers during his final two years as a Volunteer, completing 64.7% of his passes for 3,784 yards and 30 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also ran for 376 yards and seven scores in that time.

Related Patriots' Veteran QB 'Excited' To Compete for QB1 Job Veteran NFL QB Jacoby Brissett is ready to compete for the starting position in his second stint with the New England Patriots.

Will Milton Be A Better Pro Than Maye?

Recent two-QB drafts could indicate as much

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Schefter followed Wolf's comments with a story about longtime NFL offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton telling him he believed Milton could be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. While Milton never quite morphed into that level of player with the Volunteers, there is still immense potential oozing from his 6'5", 235-pound frame.

Wolf—who Schefter labeled New England's de facto GM despite the team beginning a search for one in recent days—pointed to his staff's history of QB development as a reason for confidence in not only Milton's selection, but Maye's as well.

Ben McAdoo [and] Alex Van Pelt... they learned from Mike McCarthy. I think [he's] a great quarterback developer. They have the QB school stuff they did with [him]... they're going to implement that stuff for these guys. We'll see what they can do with them. Having worked with those guys before made it easier and [made us] more confident to be able to take a raw guy like Joe.

Including the 2024 draft, there have only been four instances of teams taking multiple quarterbacks in the same draft class across the past two decades. Oddly enough, the lower-level prospect has enjoyed a more fruitful career than the higher-end choice twice, with the earlier selections not having much long-term success at all.

Multiple QBs in Same Draft: 2005-24 Team Early QB Games Played Late QB Games Played 2008 Packers Brian Brohm (Rd. 2) 3 Matt Flynn (Rd. 7) 51 2010 Panthers Jimmy Clausen (Rd. 2) 21 Tony Pike (Rd. 6) 1 2012 Redskins Robert Griffin III (Rd. 1) 56 Kirk Cousins (Rd. 5) 150

Whether the 2024 Patriots become the latest team to strike gold despite whiffing on their first quarterback will be something to watch as Maye and Milton begin their careers in early September.

Source: The Adam Schefter Podcast

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.