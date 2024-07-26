Highlights The Patriots had weak quarterback and wide receiver rooms last season.

Rookie Ja'Lynn Polk may break out in fantasy football due to his talent and early integration.

Polk's productivity at Washington, contested catch ability, and rapport with QB Maye make him an intriguing sleeper.

Last season was the worst of the century for the New England Patriots. After dominating the AFC East for two decades, the Patriots finally faced some adversity.

The Patriots' roster was lacking in several positional groups. At quarterback, it was clear that neither Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe could lead the franchise into the new era. The Patriots moved on from Jones and selected Drake Maye to be the franchise quarterback. There are question marks surrounding Maye's depth chart status, but he will undoubtedly see the field in year one.

Aside from quarterback, wide receiver was a clear weakness of the Patriots offense in 2023 as well. A combination of poor quarterback play and lack of talent among pass catchers led to the receiving corps failing to produce even a 600-yard receiver.

The front office added talent to the wide receiver room by drafting Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. Of this duo, Polk has a path to breaking out in fantasy football as a rookie.

Opportunity in the Offense

A thin depth chart means Polk can get on the field quickly

© Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of the rookie receivers, the Patriots' depth chart consists of unimpressive names. The list is highlighted by Demario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. These players are known to many NFL fans, but are not exactly an irreplaceable group of players.

Patriots 2024 Non-Rookie WR Depth (2023 Stats) Player Targets Receptions Yards TDs Demario Douglas 79 49 561 0 K.J. Osborn (MIN) 75 48 540 3 Kendrick Bourne 55 37 406 4 Juju Smith-Schuster 47 29 260 1

The newcomer, Osborn, was third or fourth on his team in targets, receptions, and yards, yet he would have been close to leading the Patriots in all three categories, which goes to show the struggle New England faced in the passing game last year.

Polk's ascension may not even require him to show his talent in an actual NFL game. He is already getting reps with the starters in training camp.

Not only is Polk playing with the first team, but all reports indicate that he has looked good in OTAs and the first few days of training camp. Former Pac 12 adversary Christian Gonzalez, New England's top corner, is pleased with what Polk brings to the offense (via Boston Herald):

He’s coming in and doing what he’s got to do, keeping his head down. But he’s an energy guy. He brings energy, his energy is infectious. So being around him, not just playing against him, it’s fun to be around... He’s hungry and ready to go, so I’m excited to keep competing with him on the field, and I’m really excited to watch him go do what he does on Sundays.

If Polk continues on this upward trajectory, he could realistically be on the field for the Patriots' first snap of the season. In a starting role, Polk has a very clear path to paying off as the WR63 in fantasy drafts.

Talent That Will Translate to the NFL

Polk was productive beside other NFL-caliber receivers

Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Polk was drafted out of the University of Washington. Washington's receiver room featured three players who were drafted this year: Polk, Rome Odunze, and Jalen McMillan. This was arguably the most talented receiving corps in college football last season.

Despite high-end talent around him, Polk remained productive in his two years as a starter at Washington. Last season, he finished with 69 receptions, resulting in 1,159 yards and nine trips to the end zone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Ja'Lynn Polk was top 20 in the nation in contested targets (24) and top 15 in contested catches (13).

Polk was also efficient at Washington last season. He posted marks of 2.29 yards per route run and 5.2 yards after catch per reception.

Polk's collegiate production profile was among the best in the class. He also popped on film, particularly in his ability to make contested catches thanks to his ability to box out, his size, his ability to track the ball, and his freakishly strong hands.

His contested catch ability will mesh well with Maye's cannon of an arm. This duo is capable of making some splash plays this season which will keep fantasy managers happy. With a starter's snap share and a path to becoming Maye's go-to downfield target, Polk is in a position to be one of fantasy's top late-round fantasy sleepers this season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy data from Fantasy Pros, unless stated otherwise.