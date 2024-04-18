Highlights The Patriots are picking in the top three for the first time since 1993 and may draft a top quarterback based on a strong support system.

The offensive line was problematic last year, but improvements were made with key signings and talent retention.

The team has not made big offensive splashes in free agency but has plans to enhance the roster depth through the draft and possible trades.

Next week, the New England Patriots will pick in the top three for the first time since 1993. The team has several options, including taking one of the top three-rated quarterbacks.

If they do bring in a signal caller, Patriots director of scouting and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf believes the environment would be strong enough for a rookie quarterback. He told reporters on Thursday:

We have a solid offensive line. We re-signed Mike Onwenu, we have David Andrews coming back, we have three rookies that we drafted last year that are developing, we signed Okorafor from the Steelers. Hunter Henry [and a] good running game. A solid foundation… I definitely feel like we can support [a rookie QB]

The team had one of the worst offenses in football last year. The offensive line allowed the quarterback to be sacked 48 times, and Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe combined to throw 16 touchdown passes against 21 interceptions. Jones, a once first-round pick and Pro Bowler, was recently dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patriots Did Not Sign Any Upper-Echelon Free Agents

Team mostly opted to retain existing talent

New England did not make any big splashes on the offensive side of the ball during the free agency period, though they did sign running back Antonio Gibson and receiver K.J. Osborn. The dual-threat Gibson will team with Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield, likely taking on a third-down role.

The top three receivers will be Osborn, Kendrick Bourne, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, with tight end Hunter Henry also having been retained. That seems like a much more potent passing attack than the one that was led by rookie Demario Douglas' 561 yards last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New England Patriots averaged 13.9 points per game last season, tied for the worst figure in the league and the team's worst mark since they averaged 12.8 in 1992, when they went 2-14. That record earned them the No. 1 pick in the 1993 draft, which they used on Drew Bledsoe.

The offensive line could be better this year, too. The team was able to sign tackle Mike Onwenu to a big extension, and long-time center David Andrews is expected to be back. In addition, the Patriots could use this year's draft to improve their depth along the offensive line.

The team also signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has shown flashes as a capable NFL starter or bridge QB. If the team selects a rookie signal caller, Brissett could be the starter early while helping to groom the young fella. He filled a similar role with the Washington Commanders last year.

The Patriots have picks in every round this year, with two selections in the sixth round. However, they could certainly use more draft capital to build out roster depth at positions like receiver, offensive line, and defensive line, which they could achieve by trading down from the third selection.

During his press conference, Wolf also discussed that possibility:

The more picks we have, the better.

Several teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, who have two first-round selections, would be one of many teams looking to trade up to the third pick. In GIVEMESPORT's latest mock draft, the Patriots stand pat and select UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3.

