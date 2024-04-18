Highlights The No. 3 selection is crucial for Patriots' future, and they are considering QB options.

The Patriots' offense struggled in 2023 and needs key pieces to revamp.

New England's draft night decision is under scrutiny and will impact the franchise for years.

The New England Patriots' front office holds the future of the franchise in the palm of their hands, and that future comes in the form of the No. 3 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf responded to a presser question about trade discussion by saying they are "open for business":

We’re open to anything—moving up, moving down. We’re open for business in the first round and in every round. We have some holes we feel like we need to fill in the draft… the more picks we have the better.

With a new era of openness and receptivity from Patriots staffers, the third overall selection is now anticipated to be the highest selection on the trading block. But it will take a historic number of draft picks to move up to No. 3, since all three quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye) at the top of the board are viewed as Top-10 prospects.

Trading or Keeping the No. 3 Pick Determines Future of the Patriots

Wrong move could set the franchise back years, as seen by Mac Jones selection

The Patriots will enter their first season without former head coach Bill Belichick since 2000, so Wolf will have a lot more say in who they select and if the right trade offer is worth acting on. Whatever they do, it is no secret that the offensive side of the ball needs a major face lift, starting with the quarterback position.

Free agent signee and veteran Jacoby Brissett is expected to work as the bridge quarterback, but the right pick at No. 3 could lead to a whole new fire lit underneath what was a lackluster attack. In total, between Jones and back-up Bailey Zappe, the Patriots' offense threw for only nine touchdowns in the 2023 season. That's just a tad more than 0.5 passing touchdowns per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New England Patriots averaged 13.9 points per game last season, tied for the worst figure in the league and the team's worst mark since they averaged 12.8 in 1992, when they went 2-14. That record earned them the No. 1 pick in the 1993 draft, which they used on Drew Bledsoe.

Unlike prior years, the Patriots do not own an excess of picks, and only have one additional sixth round selection after trading Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars. So, although trading down would acquire more selections, they would be missing out on a top quarterback prospect.

If they were to select a quarterback with their first selection, Wolf expressed his belief that the current offense has enough to support a rookie quarterback.

We have a solid offensive line. We re-signed Mike Onwenu, we have David Andrews coming back, we have three rookies that we drafted last year that are developing, we signed [Chukwuma] Okorafor from the Steelers... A solid foundation… I definitely feel like we can support [a rookie QB].

They made moves this summer, but nothing earth-shattering, so every draft selection will be vital to finding the right pieces to revamp the offense, or, perhaps, land a major star player via trade. They need offensive line help and desperately require receivers that can get open.

Ever since the departure of all-time great Tom Brady, the Patriots have failed to find success through the air, regularly finishing near the bottom in total passing offense.

New England's Team Passing Stats since Tom Brady's departure Year Total Pass Yards (NFL rank) Total Pass TDs 2020 2890 (30th) 12 2021 3857 (14th) 24 2022 3536 (21st) 19 2023 3069 (29th) 9

Whether Wolf decides to stand pat or trade down, the decision will be under a microscope for years to come, especially if whoever is taken at No. 3 ends up being the next elite QB in the NFL. No doubt, the Patriots will have to make one of the toughest decisions on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

For what it's worth, GIVEMESPORT has them staying where they are and selecting UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3 in our latest mock draft.

