Highlights The New England Patriots have reportedly not received an offer good enough to make them trade down in the NFL Draft.

Their public proclamation should bring more teams to the negotiating table, which could spark a bidding war.

New England may still select a quarterback in the first round even if they do trade away the No. 3 selection.

The New England Patriots are willing to move down in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but aren't going to do so unless their price is met.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, no other franchise has been willing to meet New England's demands to this point. Rapoport also reported the Washington Commanders have "shown no indication" they'd entertain a trade down, meaning the Patriots are holding the draft's highest available pick.

Mike Garafolo, who shared the Washington news with Rapoport, revealed the Las Vegas Raiders tried convincing the Commanders to move off the No. 2 overall pick, but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

The Raiders have been rumored to have interest in a trade up for one of the draft's top quarterback prospects since the 2023 season ended, meaning they could pivot to the Patriots' selection over the next 24 hours.

New England May Not Love Any Top QB Prospects

A move down could enhance their roster in a big way

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots let it be known they were open for business regarding the No. 3 overall pick last week, giving them plenty of time to weigh potential offers without the pressure of the draft night clock impacting their decision-making. They may not have received a package worthy of a move down yet, as reports indicate, but are also trying to drive the price up even higher on the eve of the first round.

By making it seem as if they've not had their demands met, New England is likely to draw a call from the franchises who may not have engaged them in trade talks as of now, such as the Minnesota Vikings or Denver Broncos. Once the carrot is dangled, they can use the other teams against one another to maximize their return.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New England Patriots aren't known for spending high draft picks on QBs. Before Mac Jones in 2021, the Patriots hadn't selected a QB in the first round since 1993, when they drafted Drew Bledsoe.

This sort of smokescreen may also be indicative of the Patriots' infatuation with Jayden Daniels and/or Drake Maye, either of whom could be available when the No. 3 selection rolls around. They presumably wouldn't desire a move down so publicly if they believed Daniels or Maye - or J.J. McCarthy, if they think he isn't the Commanders' choice - were their franchise signal-caller of the future.

New England has a number of holes beyond quarterback, including at tackle and wide receiver. A trade back with the Vikings, for example, would likely net them the No. 11 and No. 23 overall selections, where they could land Olumuyiwa Fashanu or Taliese Fuaga to fill the first need and Adonai Mitchell or Ladd McConkey to fill the second (based on GIVEMESPORT's mock draft availability).

New England's Team Passing Stats since Tom Brady's departure Year Total Pass Yards (NFL rank) Total Pass TDs 2020 2890 (30th) 12 2021 3857 (14th) 24 2022 3536 (21st) 19 2023 3069 (29th) 9

It's also possible the Patriots have one of the perceived second-tier QB prospects, Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix, higher on their board than most. A trade down would then allow them to pick their preferred option between the two at No. 23 while procuring a tackle at No. 11 and receiver at No. 34 or No. 66 overall. It's a plan that would make them better quicker if properly executed.

General manager Eliot Wolf believes his team's roster could support a rookie quarterback as presently constructed, without the further supplementation an additional first-round pick would provide. If that's truly the case, falling back to pick up another top-15-to-25 talent while selecting the quarterback they're most confident about is the best possible scenario for him and new head coach Jerod Mayo, and will likely be the path they elect to embark upon tomorrow evening.

Source: Ian Rapoport/Mike Garafolo

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.