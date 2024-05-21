Highlights The Patriots' offense hinges on wide receivers proving themselves in 2024.

Key factors for final roster spots include production, youth, and special teams play.

Mayo stresses the importance of opportunity and performance for all WRs.

The New England Patriots are on the road to a new offense after an abysmal 2023.

New head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters on Monday that all the guys in the crowded wide receiver room will have every chance to prove themselves leading up to the 2024 season opener:

It's a wide-open competition. We have some young bulls, we have some older players. We have guys who are really unproven. So, this is an opportunity for them to really get a leg up going forward, especially when you don't have a guy like Bourne out here during the spring. Guys will have opportunities.

The Patriots currently have 11 wide receivers on their roster, and as Mayo addressed, they range from all different ages and playing styles. The roster consists of Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn, Demario Douglas, Juju Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton, Kawaan Baker, T.J. Luther, and drafted rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.

There are a lot of names to remember, and Mayo will give all of them a chance, but, realistically, it's easy to discern who the favorites are to make the final roster.

Related This Rookie QB Trend Points to All 1st-Round QBs Seeing Some Starting Action in 2024 How the teams with the top-three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft are handling their prized rookie quarterbacks and whether they'll start week 1.

Patriots' Offensive Success Depends On The WR Room

Despite youth, pressure still mounts for wide receivers to step up their play

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots spent a second-round pick on Polk and a fourth-rounder on Javon Baker, so they are virtual locks to make the final 53-man roster

Bourne and Douglas had enough production last year to solidify themselves as potential starters, so they, too, are locked in for a roster spot. That's already four spots taken out of seven.

Then there is Osborn, who was the only significant free agent signing at the position. Osborn finished his 2023 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings with 48 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns, which is good enough to make this roster. That leaves two spots left.

The biggest question mark is Smith-Schuster, who is going the wrong way in terms of numbers, including the most important number of all—age. Mayo didn't sugarcoat Smith-Schuster's progress, and he is a name a lot of experts see as a trade candidate.

The room is definitely crowded. He looks good. He's moving around well. We'll see today when they're actually going against someone else, but he looks good, and it is a question for the end of the spring, honestly.

Smith-Schuster will have to improve the 29 receptions for 290 yards and a touchdown in 11 games he put in last year, because he has the fifth-largest cap hit on the team for this season and his dead money hit would be $12M if they were to cut him.

He's also the only receiver on the roster whose cap hit is higher than $4 million for 2023, so trading him for a bag of peanuts might be the next best option if the team feels like they'd prefer to see what they've got with their stable of "young bulls". And even if he plays well, the team might want to consider moving his contract off the books.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Kendrick Bourne's 1,640 receiving yards since arriving in Foxborough in 2021 are second-most for the Pats over that span. Therefore, his absence during OTAs as he rehabs his torn ACL is actually a blessing in disguise, as it allows New England's coaches to get a better look at the depth possibilities behind him who will get more reps while Bourne convalesces.

Then, the real competition begins. Boutte, Reagor, and Thornton are the most realistic options for the final two spots, with Baker and Luther likely serving as camp bodies.

All three will need to show their worth on special teams, which gives a slight edge to Reagor, who has proven himself as a returner with one kick return TD and one punt return TD to his name during his NFL career. It will be another new system under incoming OC Alex Van Pelt, so maybe two of them fit his scheme better.

2023 Stats Boutte vs. Reagor vs. Thornton Stat Boutte Reagor Thornton Receptions 2 23 13 Receiving Yards 19 138 91 Receiving Touchdown 0 0 0 Games Played 5 11 9

Whoever makes the team, all the competing wide receivers should take Mayo's statement to heart. Since the Patriots were widely considered as the worst wide receiver room in the NFL in 2023, truly anyone has a chance to shine in the new system.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.