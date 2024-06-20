This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Rhamondre Stevenson secures RB1 position with Patriots until 2028 with $36 million extension.

$17 million guaranteed in new deal, ensuring future stability for Stevenson with the team.

Dallas Cowboys may seek cost-effective options for RB position in upcoming NFL trade market.

The New England Patriots have secured their RB1 through at least 2028. Rhamondre Stevenson signed a four-year, $36 million extension with the team on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The new deal includes a minimum of $17 million guaranteed.

