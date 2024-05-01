Highlights Jacoby Brissett is excited to compete for the Patriots' starting spot with rookie Drake Maye despite backup role expectations.

Brissett's potential mentorship role with Maye could extend his career and earn him higher lifetime earnings.

Brissett has a history as a starter in controversial moments, serving as QB in replacement of suspended/injured players.

While Jacoby Brissett's role in his second stint with the New England Patriots might eventually be as a backup and mentor to No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, he's not ready to settle into that role just yet.

Brissett told ESPN's Mike Reiss he was looking forward to competing with Maye for New England's starting spot — at least to begin with.

That's all out of my control, so I don't really worry about that. I'm excited to have him on the team, and the other guys as well that we drafted and picked up. I think it's going to be good.

Brissett signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Patriots in March after spending 2023 as a backup with the Washington Commanders.

Brissett was drafted by New England in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State and won a Super Bowl as a rookie, when he went 1-1 as a starter filling in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo while starter Tom Brady was serving a four-game suspension.

Brissett was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, where he was the backup or starter for four seasons, and has also been the backup or fill-in starter for the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and Commanders.

Brissett actually met Maye while he was with the Commanders, where he backed up Sam Howell, who was Maye's college teammate at North Carolina (via ESPN).

I'm a little bit familiar with (Maye), and obviously talking to each other now that we are on the same team. So I'm sure that relationship will grow.

Brissett Has Unique Opportunity for Role in Maye's Career

Being a great mentor could extend Brissett's career and his place in history

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Brissett's defining role with the Patriots and Maye could be as a trusted mentor, similar to what Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback Alex Smith did after his team selected Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 overall in 2017.

Getting Maye into starting shape could also extend Brissett's career much, much past his expiration date. Brissett, 31 years old, will have $58.8 million in career earnings over nine seasons at the end of 2024.

Jacoby Brissett Stats Since 2020 Stat 2020 2021 2022 2023 Games Played 11 11 16 3 Passing Yards 17 1,283 2,608 224 Passing TDs 0 5 12 3 INTs 0 4 6 0 Passer Rating 39.6 78.1 88.9 146.8

Brissett has played in 79 career games and has an 18-30 record as a starter. He has also found himself starting in some of the more bizarre, controversial moments in recent NFL history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The highest-paid primary backup quarterback in NFL history was Chase Daniel, who played for six teams over 14 seasons and made $41.8 million despite starting only five games.

In 2016, Brissett only started with the Patriots because Brady was serving a four-game suspension following the "Deflategate" scandal and a freak injury to Garoppolo.

In 2019, Brissett became the starter for the Colts after starter Andrew Luck shocked the NFL with his retirement just two weeks before the start of the regular season.

In 2022, Brissett was thrust into the starting role with the Cleveland Browns after the team traded away one starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, and traded for another starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who started the season with an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.