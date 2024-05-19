Highlights Jerod Mayo is the youngest head coach in the NFL, taking the reins in New England in a new era.

Jacoby Brissett returns to the Patriots as a veteran quarterback and mentor for the team.

Mayo, a former Patriot, has gained support as an excellent head coaching candidate.

The New England Patriots enjoyed decades of success under Bill Belichick's guidance, but his time on the sidelines is over, at least for the time being. Now, the "Patriot Way" must find another way to build upon the foundations left by the legendary head coach, regardless of a poor 4-13 performance in 2023.

We are witnessing the beginning of a new era in New England with Jerod Mayo at the helm, who dethroned Sean McVay for the title of youngest head coach in the NFL. Mayo, a former Patriot himself, appears to have the support of the fan base behind him and is widely regarded as a solid selection by New England's front office to lead this new chapter in franchise folklore.

Not only is he rated as an excellent head coaching candidate by experts and pundits alike, but Mayo has already earned the respect of the locker room. While this may not come as a surprise considering Mayo has been on the coaching staff since 2019, even the newly acquired players are hopping aboard the Mayo train.

While Jacoby Brissett was drafted by New England in 2016 and is familiar with the culture of the organization, he left the team before Mayo joined the staff. Now, Brissett returns as a veteran quarterback ready to go to war for whatever Mayo and the team needs. Brissett briefly spoke about his relationship with his new head coach in an interview with ESPN's Mike Reiss:

He brings a lot of good energy. The cool thing is you can tell he's trying to make the players on the team run the team. Obviously, he's the head coach and he sets the standard, but he definitely puts a lot of responsibility on us players. I like it.

Brissett Might Be Exactly What Mayo Needs in Year One

The 31-year-old QB has already said he is ready to embrace the role of a mentor

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While Brissett might not be the flashiest quarterback in the league, he's made a name for himself as a quality backup, if not the best backup option there is. At this stage in his career, Brissett certainly knows his way around the block.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat : Jacoby Brissett's best statistical year as a pro came in 2019, with the Indianapolis Colts. During that year, he started 15 games, and completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,942 yards, while throwing 18 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Brissett has experience with five NFL organizations -- Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, Patriots -- and has amassed 10,574 career passing yards with 48 starts and 79 appearances under his belt.

Jacoby Brissett's Career Statistics Stat Category Production Games Played (Started) 79 (48) Completion Percentage 61.3% Passing Yards 10,574 Passing TD's 51 Interceptions 23 Yards per Attempt 6.6 Passer Rating 85.3

While his exact role with the team for Week 1 in 2024 is still up in the air with the presence of No. 3 overall draft pick Drake Maye in the locker room, it seems clear that moving forward, the UNC product is the franchise QB of the future, while Brissett will assume the role of backup and veteran mentor. As Brissett told the Associated Press on Thursday:

I’m just going to be myself. I have no ego in this... I’m 31 now. I’ve matured as a man, as a football player and learned from those experiences that I’ve had throughout my career. I’ve been fortunate to play along or play beside a lot of really good quarterbacks and a lot of good coaches. The things that I’ve learned hopefully will continue to propel my career.

Mayo could lean on Brissett in certain situations, but the 38-year-old coach has already seen success with the clipboard in his hands. With Mayo as the LB coach, New England's defense finished in the top 11 in every yards-per-game metric and was particularly tough against the run, functioning as a top-three unit.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.