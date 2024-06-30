Highlights New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo moved training camp practice times to 11:30 am, facing warmer temps.

Two opposing arguments exist about practicing in heat: building mental/physical toughness vs. risking player safety.

A middle ground may be practicing in the heat with proper hydration and breaks, but Mayo's approach could impact player health.

The age-old debate of whether to hold an NFL practice when it's hot out continues.

Expect plenty of discourse about what's best for players to follow the decision by New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo to push training camp practice times back 90 minutes from 9:00 am to 11:30 am.

The move means that the Patriots will, at least on most days, be facing warmer temperatures than they would be earlier in the day. On top of that, it will be during the hottest part of summer.

Given that we've seen some scary episodes occur when players practice in the heat, is this a wise idea?

Divergent Approaches to Practicing in the Heat

Does building team toughness risk safety?

There are two opposing arguments, generally speaking, about practicing in the heat.

One argument maintains that by practicing when it's hot out, players build mental and physical toughness that will help them overcome adversity during games -- and that by practicing in the heat, they will be more acclimated to playing in hot weather during the early part of the season.

Remember, the regular season starts in September and much of the country usually still sees hot weather throughout that month and sometimes into October.

Not only that, but there are teams that play their home games in outdoor stadiums in places where the weather can get quite hot -- and one of those teams, the Miami Dolphins, is in the same division as the Patriots, meaning that the Pats have to play the Dolphins in South Florida at least every season -- though this year's game is in November.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New England Patriots went 4-13 in 2023 and ranked 30th in total offense, with just 276.2 yards per game.

The counterargument is that players are being put at unnecessary risk for heat-related illness, which can in some cases lead to serious injury or death. Any gains from practicing may be negligible, and it may be better for the players' health in both the short- and long-terms to avoid prolonged exposure to hot temperatures.

There may be a middle ground here -- practice in the heat, but make sure players are properly hydrated and monitored by medical staff. Perhaps teams practicing in such weather should also take more breaks.

Mayo must have quite a bit of respect in the locker room to avoid upsetting his team too much with this decision.

Former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer told ESPN Live recently that Mayo is picking up where Bill Belichick left off.

Jerod coming right after Bill -- he learned from Bill, but he’s also bridging that gap to the youth. He has his own flavor and personality. Talking to some of the guys [who are with the team now], they love the way he’s approaching it. You just have to carry that over to wins during the season.

Even if Mayo is respected, he's in charge of a roster that is widely considered to be short on talent. His approach to practicing in the heat may well toughen his players up, or it might negatively impact their health. Either way, it probably has less to do with winning games than the talent on his roster.

Still, it's that time of the offseason where there's not a lot to discuss, and the debate over whether practicing in heat is a safety issue for players or not is an important one.

Perhaps the Patriots' experience will inform the rest of the league about the best approach to hot weather during the dog days of summer.

