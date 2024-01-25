Highlights New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been arrested for placing underage bets on a fake account.

Boutte allegedly placed over 8,900 bets while still a student at LSU, including bets on LSU football games.

The NFL's handling of the situation is uncertain, but Boutte may face penalties for violating the league's code of conduct.

In the last few years, several NFL players have been suspended for gambling as the nation starts to embrace sports betting as a legal hobby. Kayshon Boutte's case, however, is the most serious yet.

According to The Advocate's Wilson Alexander, the New England Patriots' wide receiver has been arrested for placing underage bets—and it's a lot of bets—on a fake account.

Boutte starred for the LSU Tigers but fell to the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft where he was selected by the Patriots 187th overall. It was reported at the time that he had dropped due to concerns about coachability.

Boutte reportedly made over 8,900 bets while at LSU

The wide receiver is being accused of placing more than 8,900 bets while underage. The Louisiana State Police are charging Boutte with a felony count of computer fraud as well as gambling prohibited for persons under 21, which is a misdemeanor.

Boutte's rookie season was uneventful, as he struggled to climb the Patriots' depth chart despite the team fielding arguably the weakest receiving corps in the NFL. While he had dominant games against top competition in college, the wideout only managed to catch two passes for 19 yards in 2023.

He played 69 percent of the snaps in the season opener but was only active for four other games, and he did not see more than 38 percent of the snaps in any.

Suspensions of NFL players for gambling have become more common with the advent of online gambling. Wideout Calvin Ridley, while with the Atlanta Falcons, was suspended for the entire 2022 season after he was accused of gambling on his own team. He later signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and had a resurgent season in 2023, putting up 1,016 yards and eight TDs.

It is unclear how the NFL will handle the situation with Boutte, as the gambling allegedly occurred before he was drafted into the league. His arrest, however, will likely open him up to penalties for violating the league's code of conduct.

Source: Wilson Alexander

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.